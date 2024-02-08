List of 21 area standouts include Watertown seniors Juven Hudson and Caden Beauchamp

Juven Hudson and Caden Beachamp of Watertown and Aberdeen Central's athletes Cooper Eisenbeisz, Cooper Fosher, Jett Carlson, Jayden Comstock and Avery Ligon area among 21 area high school football standouts who signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday on National Signing Day.

Here's a list of area signees that have been announced by colleges throughout the upper Midwest. Some colleges hadn't released their list of signees on Wednesday night.

Here's a look at each of the area signees:

Watertown High School seniors Caden Beauchamp, left, and Juven Hudson signed National Letters of Intent to play college football on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb.7, 2024. Beauchamp signed with Dakota State University in Madison and Hudson with Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.

Juven Hudson, Morningside

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back earned repeat Class 11AA All-State honors last fall after rushing for 1,317 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Arrows. He also returned a kickoff for another TD and finished his career with 3,110 rushing yards.

Caden Beauchamp, Dakota State

The 6-3, 220-pounder earned Class 11AA All-State honors as an offensive lineman, but is expected to play defensive end for the Trojans. He made 44 tackles (24 solos, 18 assists) for the Arrrows last fall.

Cooper Eisenbeisz, Northern State

The 6-2, 180-pound wide receiver hauled in 592 yards receiving and averaged 23.6 yards per catch for Aberdeen Central last fall. He also added 468 return yards.

Aberdeen Central's Cooper Eisenbeisz hauls in a touchdown catch in front of teammate Brody Aesoph and Watertown's Peyton Buisker during their first-round game in the state Class 11AA high school football playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at Watertown Stadium.

Cooper Fosher, Northern State

The 6-4, 230-pound tight end was a two-year starter for Aberdeen Central. He is the grandson of Northern State football alum Larry Olson and nephew of Chad Olson.

Jett Carlson, Northern State

The 6-4, 180-pound punter was a two-year starter and team captain for Aberdeen Central. Last fall, he averaged 37.6 yards per punt including a 72-yarder. He is the brother of 2014 Wolves football graduate Will Carlson.

Aberdeen Central's Avery Ligon picks up some rushing yardage during a first-round game in the state Class 11AA high school football playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at Watertown Stadium.

Jayden Comstock and Avery Ligon, Jamestown

The two Aberdeen Central teammates will continue their careers at Jamestown, N.D. Ligon is a 5-9, 170-pound running back who earned Class AA All-State honors after rushing for 1,052 yards and four touchdowns last fall. Comstock is a 5-11, 180-pound defensive back.

More: Group of signees includes Great Plains Lutheran High School distance runner Halle Bauer

Boden Schiller, South Dakota State

Schiller repeated as a Class 11B All-State selections and was named to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 this past fall for Sioux Valley High School. Defensively, he was credited with 59 total tackles and six tackles for loss. Schiller also contributed 955 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns and threw for 577 yards and eight TDs on the offensive side of the ball.

Sioux Valley High School senior standout Boden Schiller (center) signed this week to play college football for South Dakota State University. Also pictured, from left, are his parents Ryan and Tammy Schiller, Boden and Sioux Valley head coach Dan Hughes and assistants Jordan Fast and Jeremy Bachman. Schiller will joined classmate Alec Squires, who signed with SDSU's men's basketball team in November.

Luke Fraser, Augustana University

The two-time Class 9AA All-State selection and 5-11, 190-pound running back had his senior season at Hamlin High School cut short because of injury. he rushed for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns in his only game. He tallied 2,003 yards and scored 26 TDs as a junior and added 1,467 yards and 16 TDs as a sophomore.

Hamlin's Luke Fraser (7) heads to the end zone on the game-winning touchdown run during a Class 9AA quarterfinal football playoff game against Hamlin on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Hayti. Hamlin won 26-20 in overtime.

Jameson Nebel, Augustana University

The 6-3, 280-pound defensive lineman earned Class 9AA All-State honors as an offensive lineman last fall for Hamlin. The team captain also played defense and racked up 29 tackles, including 12 for a loss and two sacks. He also earned All-State honors as a junior.

Hamlin's Jameson Nebel and Noah Smith bang elbows after being announced as starters prior to a high school football game against Warner on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Hayti. No. 1 Class 9A Warner beat No. 2 Class 9AA Hamlin 22-13.

Jackson Maynard, Northern State

The 6-4, 270-pound offensive lineman from Tulare was a three-year starter and captain for Hitchcok-Tulare, which claimed the state Class 9B championship in 2022. Maynard earn Class 9B All-State honors as a defensive lineman last fall and finished his career with 105 tackles, including 9.5 sacks.

Carter Luikens, Northern State

The 6-2, 185-pound standout from Gettyburg was a three-year starter and team captain for Potter County. He played on both sides of the ball and compiled career totals of 1,205 yards rushing with 16 touchdowns, 693 yards receiving with eight TDs, 698 kickoff return yards and three TDs, 168 tackles and seven interceptions. He was named to Class 9B All-State team as linebacker this fall.

Carson Leonhardt, Dakota Wesleyan

The 5-7, 230-pound offensive lineman from Cresbard earned Class 9B All-State honors for a Faulkton Area team that finished as the state runner-up in the class. He also compiled 41 tackles, including seven for a loss, on defense. Also a wrestlers, he earned eight varsity letters in his career.

Chase McGillivary, Dakota Wesleyan

The 6-3, 230-pound tight end from Rockham was a three-year starter for Redfield High School.

Webster Area's Brent Bearman (20) gets ready to make a block for teammate Gavin Witt.

Noah Paulson and Brent Bearman, Valley City State

Paulson, a 6-foot-1, 245-pound defensive lineman from Wallace, played at Florence-Henry and joins Bearmanm a 6-0, 190-pound linebacker from Webster Area, in heading to Valley City, N.D. Bearman was involved in 101 tackles as a senior for the Bearcats last fall.

Robert Begalka, Dakota State

The 6-4, 240-pound Deuel standout was named to the Class 11B All-State team as an offensive lineman last but is listed as a defensive lineman at DSU, where he will join his brother Ronnie, who was a freshman linebacker with the Trojans last fall. Robert had 66 tackles, including 23 for a loss and nine sacks, for Deuel as a senior.

Deuel's Ronnie (left) and Robert Begalka (67) combine for the sack of Webster Area's Ethan Opitz during their Northeast Conference high school football game Friday night in Webster. Deuel won 34-6.

Riddick Westley, Dakota State

The 5-9, 185 senior running back from Bushnell rushed the football 84 times for 654 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall for Elkton-Lake Benton.

All-State Football 2023: Deubrook Area, Hamlin and De Smet well represented on S.D. Football Coaches Association teams

Elijah Morrissette and Nathan Schumacher, Jamestown

Morrissette, a 6-0, 280-pound ofensive lineman, from Redfield High School and Schumacher, a 6-2, 250-pound offesnive lineman who played for Herreid-Selby Area, will join Aberdeen Central's Comstock and Ligon at Jamestown.

Great Plains Lutheran defenders Jacob Bartels (20) and Thomas Erickson attempts to bring down Hitchcock-Tulare's Erik Salmen during their high school football game Friday night at Watertown Stadium. Hitchcock-Tulare won 48-23 in GPL's homecoming game.

Erik Salmen, Black Hills State

The 6-0, 220-pound running back from Tulare was a team captain his final two seasons at Hitchcock-Tulare where he ran for more than 3,000 yards and earned Class 9B All-State in both 2022 and 2023. His parents Tom (football) and JoEllen (women's basketball, BHSU Athlete Hall of Famer) each played at Black Hills. His brother TJ just is a tight end for the Yellow Jackets.

T.J. Mitchell, Southwest Minnesota State

The 6-4, 210-pound linebacker from Appleton (Minn.) played at Lac Qui Parle Valley High School.

\Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: rmerriam@thepublicopinion.com

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Area high school football standouts who signed on National Signing Day