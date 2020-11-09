List of 2020 NASCAR national, regional and eSports champions

With the racing calendar for 2020 drawing to a close, it’s time to recognize stock-car racing’s championship performances from all levels of the sport and look ahead at season finales to come. Recap the stellar seasons for multiple NASCAR, ARCA and touring series, plus the title hardware handed out in eNASCAR.

Join us as we raise a glass to the Champions — presented by DixieVodka.

***

Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images More

CUP SERIES

2020 champion: Chase Elliott

Season review: Elliott capped his first premier series championship with a convincing victory in the Season Finale 500 on Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway, becoming the third-youngest title winner in the circuit’s history. The 24-year-old driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet outran fellow title contenders Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin down the stretch, grabbing the crown with his fifth victory of the season and his second straight win to close the season. Elliott joined his father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, as a Cup Series champion. (Recap)

***

Chris Graythen | Getty Images More

XFINITY SERIES

2020 champion: Austin Cindric

Season review: The 22-year-old Cindric finished out a banner year in the Xfinity Series with his first title, topping Justin Allgaier, Justin Haley and Chase Briscoe in the season finale. Cindric’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford surged in a final restart to prevail in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Cindric’s sixth win of the season came in his 100th Xfinity start. He’ll return to defend his title next season before moving to the Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing in 2022. (Recap)

***

Chris Graythen | Getty Images More

GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES

2020 champion: Sheldon Creed

Season review: Creed’s sophomore season represented a breakthrough for the 23-year-old Californian, one that ended in his first Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship. Creed benefited from a late pit stop for fresh tires, then hustled his No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet to the front in an overtime restart to best rookie Zane Smith, Brett Moffitt and Grant Enfinger in the finale at Phoenix Raceway. Creed’s closing victory gave him five for the season, tops in the Gander Trucks ranks for 2020. (Recap)

***

2020 Oct21 Brett Holmes Main Image More

ARCA MENARDS SERIES

2020 champion: Bret Holmes

Season review: Holmes, a 23-year-old Alabama native, rolled to his first ARCA Menards Series championship, clinching the crown by just 12 points over Michael Self, who was the runner-up in the standings for the second straight year. Holmes closed out the season with four consecutive top-three finishes, ending with a series-best 14 top fives in 20 races. His lone win in his family-owned No. 23 Chevrolet was a dominant one, leading 82 of 100 laps to prevail in July at Kansas Speedway. (Recap)

***

2020 Oct21 Sam Mayer Main Image More

ARCA MENARDS SERIES EAST

2020 champion: Sam Mayer

Season review: Mayer capped his second consecutive ARCA Menards Series East championship by netting his fifth victory of the season in the finale at 5 Flags Speedway. The 17-year-old Mayer, tapped for the NASCAR Xfinity Series duty the next two seasons with JR Motorsports, won all but one race in the abbreviated six-race schedule and led 34.3 percent of the laps. Ty Gibbs, the series’ only other winner in 2020, finished second overall — 32 points back. The performance gives Mayer nine career wins in the series, all behind the wheel of GMS Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet. (Recap)

***

Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images More

Story continues