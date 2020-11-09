List of 2020 NASCAR national, regional and eSports champions

With the racing calendar for 2020 drawing to a close, it’s time to recognize stock-car racing’s championship performances from all levels of the sport and look ahead at season finales to come. Recap the stellar seasons for multiple NASCAR, ARCA and touring series, plus the title hardware handed out in eNASCAR.
Join us as we raise a glass to the Champions — presented by DixieVodka.
***
CUP SERIES
2020 champion: Chase Elliott
Season review: Elliott capped his first premier series championship with a convincing victory in the Season Finale 500 on Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway, becoming the third-youngest title winner in the circuit’s history. The 24-year-old driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet outran fellow title contenders Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin down the stretch, grabbing the crown with his fifth victory of the season and his second straight win to close the season. Elliott joined his father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, as a Cup Series champion. (Recap)
***
XFINITY SERIES
2020 champion: Austin Cindric
Season review: The 22-year-old Cindric finished out a banner year in the Xfinity Series with his first title, topping Justin Allgaier, Justin Haley and Chase Briscoe in the season finale. Cindric’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford surged in a final restart to prevail in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Cindric’s sixth win of the season came in his 100th Xfinity start. He’ll return to defend his title next season before moving to the Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing in 2022. (Recap)
***
GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES
2020 champion: Sheldon Creed
Season review: Creed’s sophomore season represented a breakthrough for the 23-year-old Californian, one that ended in his first Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship. Creed benefited from a late pit stop for fresh tires, then hustled his No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet to the front in an overtime restart to best rookie Zane Smith, Brett Moffitt and Grant Enfinger in the finale at Phoenix Raceway. Creed’s closing victory gave him five for the season, tops in the Gander Trucks ranks for 2020. (Recap)
***
ARCA MENARDS SERIES
2020 champion: Bret Holmes
Season review: Holmes, a 23-year-old Alabama native, rolled to his first ARCA Menards Series championship, clinching the crown by just 12 points over Michael Self, who was the runner-up in the standings for the second straight year. Holmes closed out the season with four consecutive top-three finishes, ending with a series-best 14 top fives in 20 races. His lone win in his family-owned No. 23 Chevrolet was a dominant one, leading 82 of 100 laps to prevail in July at Kansas Speedway. (Recap)
***
ARCA MENARDS SERIES EAST
2020 champion: Sam Mayer
Season review: Mayer capped his second consecutive ARCA Menards Series East championship by netting his fifth victory of the season in the finale at 5 Flags Speedway. The 17-year-old Mayer, tapped for the NASCAR Xfinity Series duty the next two seasons with JR Motorsports, won all but one race in the abbreviated six-race schedule and led 34.3 percent of the laps. Ty Gibbs, the series’ only other winner in 2020, finished second overall — 32 points back. The performance gives Mayer nine career wins in the series, all behind the wheel of GMS Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet. (Recap)
***
ARCA MENARDS SERIES WEST
2020 champion: Jesse Love
Season review: Love set a youth record for the ARCA West tour, clinching his first crown at 15 years, 9 months and 24 days old. Love clinched the 10th West Series championship for mainstay Bill McAnally Racing and its fifth in the last six seasons. He edged Blaine Perkins by 25 points in the final standings. Love finished 14th in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway while Perkins dropped from contention after an early exit with engine failure. Like Perkins, Love scored three victories this season. (Recap)
***
WHELEN MODIFIED TOUR
2020 champion: Justin Bonsignore
Season review: The 32-year-old Bonsignore secured his second NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship, claiming his second title in the last three years. Bonsignore won the first two races — at Jennerstown (Pa.) Speedway and White Mountain Motorsports Park in New Hampshire — and was never headed in the series standings. He added a late-summer triumph at Monadnock Speedway to win three of the nine races in a schedule shortened by the COVID-19 outbreak. A crash in the season finale thwarted six-time Modified champ Doug Coby’s bid. He slipped to third in the final standings behind second-place Jon McKennedy. (Recap)
***
PINTY’S SERIES
2020 Pinty’s FanCave Challenge champion: Jason Hathaway
Season review: With a schedule altered by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Canada-based circuit shifted to a shortened slate of three weekend doubleheaders dubbed the Pinty’s FanCave Challenge. The veteran Hathaway emerged as the winner, capturing the checkered flag in three of the six races and leading 393 of the 756 laps (52 percent). His performance was enough to edge Kevin Lacroix by 14 points in the final series standings. (Recap)
***
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS WEEKLY SERIES
2020 champion: Josh Berry
Season review: Berry, a 30-year-old Tennessee native, rounded out a stellar short-track season to secure the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I national championship. The JR Motorsports driver wheeled the No. 88 Chevrolet to 24 victories in 37 starts, topping former national champ Peyton Sellers by 28 points in the overall standings. He closed out the season in style with a three-win weekend, prevailing once at Hickory Speedway and sealing a doubleheader sweep at Southern National Raceway Park. Berry was rewarded by team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. with a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule next year for JRM. (Recap)
***
eNASCAR COCA-COLA iRACING SERIES
2020 champion: Nick Ottinger
Season review: Ottinger wrapped up an emotional first title in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, surviving multiple overtimes for a clinching fourth-place finish in the finale at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. The result was enough to top the three other title-eligible finalists — Michael Conti, Ryan Luza and Bobby Zalenski. The Claremont, North Carolina, veteran cashed in a $100,000 payday, bringing William Byron eSports its first championship in its first year of operation. (Recap)
***
eNASCAR HEAT PRO LEAGUE
2020 champion: Daniel Buttafuoco
Season review: Buttafuoco rolled to his first eNASCAR Heat Pro League crown, converting a bump-and-run maneuver with two laps remaining to top Justin Brooks in the finale at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. Buttafuoco — also known as LuckyDog385 in gaming circles — edged JTG Daugherty Throttlers’ Brooks, Brandyn Gritton of Stewart Haas eSports and Leavine Family Gaming‘s Josh Harbin in the Championship 4 field for a $30,000 payday. The performance from both Buttafuoco and teammate Kyle Arnold sealed the team championship laurels for Germain Gaming. (Recap)
***
WHELEN EURO SERIES
Season finale: Dec. 5-6 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.
***
PEAK MEXICO SERIES
Season finale: Dec. 19 at Autódromo Internacional Miguel E. Abed in Amozoc, Puebla, Mexico