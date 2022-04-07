List of 10 richest sports owners includes only one NFL owner, David Tepper

How do NFL owners measure themselves with other owners? Ty Webb would say, “By height.” The owners would say, “By money.”

Panthers owner David Tepper stands out among the rest. He’s the only NFL owner to land on the latest list of the top-10 richest sports owners.

Tepper comes in at No. 8, with an estimated worth of $16.7 billion, a 15-percent jump over last year.

At No. 1 is L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. He’s worth a whopping $91.4 billion.

The full list is here. It’s an important group to monitor, given that the value of NFL teams is expected to skyrocket in the coming years. Not many people will be able to afford NFL teams; the folks on this list definitely can.

The news won’t do much to win Tepper sympathy in the Charlotte area, as he squabbles with Rock Hill officials over funding for a new headquarters and practice facility. By all appearances, Tepper is going to walk away from the project, and he’ll expect to be reimbursed for his expenses to date.

