Lisbon opens defense for NAC West title; Wildcats sweep Bears

Apr. 11—LISBON — Lisbon Central noted a successful opening to its NAC West Division Baseball title defense while Gouverneur swept Canton in NAC Central Baseball and Softball decisions on Wednesday.

Lisbon blanked Edwards-Knox 10-0 while Gouverneur gained a 3-1 baseball win and prevailed in softball 7-5. In another Central Baseball game Potsdam bested Norwood-Norfolk 14-6.

BASEBALL

Lisbon 10 — E-K 0: Lucas Gravlin struck out 13 and walked only two in a six-inning one-hitter for the Golden Knights who received excellent leadership from its veteran corps.

Blake Woods and Gabe Smith singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for Lisbon and Owen Jerome stroked a two-run single. Gravlin also singled in a run for the Golden Knights and Connor Flack singled and scored twice.

"It was good to get the first game in and it was a good effort. Lucas pitched well and it was good for our young players to get a game in."

Eric Bressett rapped a long double for the lone E-K hit and Kyle Geer, Kyle Reif and Bowan combined to allow just five earned runs on the E-K mound.

Gouv 3 — Canton 1: Hayden Stowell struck out 12 pitching a no-hitter for the Wildcats who scored three runs in the fifth inning. Canton's pitching tandem od Charlie Todd and Zadock Roiger combined for 10 strikeouts in a three-hitter. Tom Sochia singled in two runs for the winners and Stowell and Riley Sheppard singled.

Potsdam 14 — N-N 6: Adam Cook struck out six for Potsdam which scored seven runs in the first inning. Brandon Bernard singled twice and drove in three runs and Nick Roda scored three times. Reece Grant scored three times for N-N.

SOFTBALL

Gouv 7 — Canton 5: Renissa Richards struck out 11 pitching the win for the Wildcats who exploited six Canton errors. Arianna Woods singled and doubled for Gouverneur, Andie Nichols doubled and Richards and Courtney Forsythe singled.

Tessa Alguire struck out nine and allowed only two runs runs for Canton and rapped a homerun and two singles. Maya Thomas and Jenna Larrabee added singles for Canton.