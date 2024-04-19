Lisbon, Heuvelton, Morristown win NAC West Baseball openers

Apr. 19—Heuvelton quickly fashioned a 3-0 NAC West baseball record with a doubleheader sweep at Clifton-Fine on Monday while Morristown evened its record with a 7-6 win over Hermon-DeKalb.

Harrisville also won its NAC West opener while Gouverneur rode two late scoring bursts to a non-league win over Lisbon.

On April 11, Lisbon won its NAC West opener with a win over Edwards-Knox.

Heuvelton 15 — C-F 0: Ryley Liscum struck out eight in a five-inning no-hitter and also stroked a two run single. Reid Doyle tripled, Landon Weigandt drilled an RBI double, Ryder Liscum singled home two runs and Levi Biller scored three runs.

Heuvelton 16 — C-F 4: Reid Doyle struck out 12 in a two-hitter and added a sacrifice fly to the winning offense which was led by Larry Young with two singles and three RBIs, Parker Felt with a two-run double, Ryder Liscum with an RBI double and Justin Ashlaw with a two-run single.

Ryley Liscum and Dylan Demers all singled.

Morristown 7- H-D 6: Sawyer Belisle launched a two-run homerun out of Fran Holleran Field in the fifth inning which provided the eventual winning run for the 1-1 Green Rockets. Wyatt Clement pitched into the sixth inning when Peyton Donnelly came on for the save.

Donnelly also stroked three singles in the winning offense which also featured a double and a single from Ethan Simmons.

Caleb Murcray ripped a double and two singles and Noah MacDonald doubled twice for H-D. Noah Friot, Kasey Wentzel and Owen Clifford all stroked singles.

Harrisville over E-K: Aiden Chartrand struck out 11 pitching the five-inning win and delivers three singles and a homerun to lead the offense.

Gouv 15 — Lisbon 7: The Wildcats exploited nine Lisbon errors and scored 11 runs in the sixth and seventh innings in a non-league matchup.

Tucker Mussaw stroke out seven pitching the second through the sixth inning to pick up the win for the Wildcats who made the most of five hits in the game. Brody Burns belted a two-run homerun and scored four runs and Riley Sheppard, Ashton Currier and Ashton Bowman (2 RBIs) all singled.

Lucas Gravlin struck out nine pitching the first five innings for Lisbon and went 3-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

Rounding out the Knights' nine hits were: Connor Flack (double, RBI), Gabe Smith (single), Isaiah White (single, RBI), Thomas O'Brien (single, RBI) and Noah O'Leary (single). Owen Jerome added an RBI.

"We just had too many errors. We need to improve defensively," said Lisbon Coach Dave Gravlin.

Lisbon 10 — E-K 0: Lucas Gravlin struck out 13 and walked only two in a six-inning one-hitter for the Golden Knights who received excellent leadership from its veteran corps.

Blake Woods and Gabe Smith singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for Lisbon and Owen Jerome stroked a two-run single. Gravlin also singled in a run for the Golden Knights and Connor Flack singled and scored twice.

"It was good to get the first game in and it was a good effort. Lucas pitched well and it was good for our young players to get a game in."

Eric Bressett rapped a long double for the lone E-K hit and Kyle Geer, Kyle Reif and Bowan combined to allow just five earned runs on the E-K mound.

Gouv 3 — Canton 1: Hayden Stowell struck out 12 pitching a no-hitter for the Wildcats who scored three runs in the fifth inning. Canton's pitching tandem of Charlie Todd and Zadock Roiger combined for 10 strikeouts in a three-hitter. Tom Sochia singled in two runs for the winners and Stowell and Riley Sheppard singled.

Potsdam 14 — N-N 6: Adam Cook struck out six for Potsdam which scored seven runs in the first inning. Brandon Bernard singled twice and drove in three runs and Nick Roda scored three times. Reece Grant scored three times for N-N.