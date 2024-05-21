Lisbon, Heuvelton advance to meet top seeds in Class D Baseball

May 21—With Heuvelton leading 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday's Class D Baseball game between Heuvelton and Chateaugay looked to be heading to some postseason dramatics.

Especially after the first two Bulldogs were retired.

But the young Bulldogs who have shown formidable prowess with the bat all year erupted for four runs and a 10-4 win when Reid Doyle, Ryder Liscum, Levi Biller and Landon Wiengandt came through with on consecutive singles.

Heuvelton (10-5) moved on to a semi-final meeting with second seeded and defending Section 10 Champion Parishville-Hopkinton today. Lisbon (9-6) gained a 13-2 at Madrid-Waddington as the only lower seed to advance and will visit top-seeded Harrisville (15-1) today. The Pirates downed Edwards-Knox (4-9) 16-6 on Saturday and Parishville-Hopkinton (10-3) blanked Morristown (5-8) 10-0.

Tuesday's winners advanced to the Class D Championship game on Thursday at St. Lawrence University.

Heuvelton 10 — Chateaugay 4: Jude Spooner limited the Franklin County Bulldogs to one run over the last four innings and Levi Biller singled and drove in three runs for the St. Lawrence County Bulldogs. Reid Doyle singled twice and Ryder Liscum and Landon Weingandt each singled.

Joe Secore and Alex McDonald singled twice for Chateaugay and Kaedem Carter singled.

Lisbon 13 — M-W 4: Lucas Gravlin struck out 11 batters in the six innings and Gabe Smith struck out two batters pitching a scoreless seventh inning to complete a three-hitter.

The Knights connected for six doubles in the contest led by Isaiah White who ripped three two baggers driving in four runs. Smith singled, scored three runs and drove in three runs for the Knights who play without an error on defense. Gravlin (double, single), Owen Jerome and Connor Flack all doubled in the contest and Blake Woods (double, 2 singles) all doubled in the victory.

Ian Johns, Murphy Burke and Jake Mayette all singled for M-W.

P-H 16 — Morristown 6: The defending Class D Champion Panthers shut out the fast starting Rockets over the last three innings and pulled away to a five-inning win. Luke Phippen and Avery Zenger singled three times and Jordan Snell ripped two doubles and a single.

Gage Caskinette singled twice and Nate White and Nate Phippen singled. Wyatt Clement singled for the lone Morristown hit.

Harrisville 10 — E-K 0: Tanner Sullivan struck out 10 in a five-inning no-hitter as the top seeded Pirates advanced past the Cougars. Joe Sheppard rapped two singles and a double and Jason Schrodt doubled and singled for the winners. Nolan Sullivan single three times, Tanner Sullivan singled twice and Connor Mantle added one hit.

NAC FINALES

Lisbon 3 — Heuvelton 1 — Good pitching, good defense, timely hitting...good baseball.

body text: That would summarize the action at the Heuvelton Varsity Diamond on Tuesday as the host Bulldogs met Lisbon to complete an NAC West game which was suspended earlier this season.

body text: Lisbon which scored one run in the first inning and one in the second before the game was suspended tallied a key insurance in the seventh on a well-executed safety squeeze by Connor Flack and claimed a 3-1 win anchored by Lucas Gravlin who pitched six scoreless innings.

He and starter Gabe Smith combined for 12 strikeouts and Jude Spooner pitched four scoreless innings before the Knights pushed across a run in the seventh. Spooner and HCS starter Ryley Liscum combined for seven strikeouts.

body text: "It was a good baseball came and we play again tomorrow at our place in a game which mean a lot for the seedings in the playoffs (Section 10 Class D)," said Lisbon Coach Dave Gravlin after his team rebounded from a 7-5 upset loss to Hermon-DeKalb on Monday with an with an errorless defensive effort while Heuvelton made only one fielding fielding miscue.

"You have to make the plays to win. Yesterday we didn't and Hermon-DeKalb did and they beat us. Today we played very good defense and executed well.

Gravlin and Gabe Smith singled and doubled for Lisbon and Owen Jerome singled twice. Blake Woods and Coby Mills singled.

Heuvelton's lone run came in the fifth inning when Levi Biller was hit by a pitch and Rider Liscum drilled an RBI single to the base of the leftfield fence. Reid Doyle, Larry Young and Justin Ashlaw singled for Heuvelton.

Young suffered a knee injury driving the ball down the leftfield line in the second inning before the game was suspended is expected to return to action next week.

body text: "This was a good game today. It was well-pitched by both teams and it came to down to execution. We had a chance to tie the score on a suicide bunt but we didn't execute it," said Heuvelton Coach Dave Steele.

Heuvelton 11 — Lisbon 2: The Bulldogs (9-3) scored five runs in the fifth inning and three times in the sixth inning reversing a Tuesday loss to the Knights (8-4). Ryley Liscum struck out nine, walked two and scattered five hits on his way to a complete game win. Justin Ashlaw went 3/4 with a double and drove in four runs and Jude Spooner went 3-3 with a double to drive in two runs. Dyle Demers singled and and drove in two runs and Parker Felt, Levin Biller, Reid Doyle and Landon Wiegandt added singles.

body text: Gabe Smith singled twice for Lisbon (8-4). Owen Jerome doubled and Connor Flack and Blake Woods singled.

Harrisville 15 — Morristown 3: Aiden Chartrand pitched a two-hitter for the Pirates (12-0) and lined a double and two singles at the plate along with Joe Sheppard. Nolan Sullivan doubled twice, Brendan Loos singled twice and Tanner Sullivan, Jackson Jenack, Lucas Schcodt and Jason Schcodt all singled.

Wyatt Clement and Peyton Donnelly singled for the two Morristown hits.

H-D 22 — C-F 6: Gavin Walrath lined three singles and drove in four runs and Noah MacDonald drove in three runs with three singles to lead the winning offense and Noah Friot and Owen Clifford combined to strike out eight in the five-inning win.

body text: Friot and Green each singled twice for the 4-8 Demons and Kevin Wentzel and Jeremy Carr (RBI) both singled. Kevin Robert doubled for Clifton-Fine.