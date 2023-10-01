Lisbon, E-K, Harrisville Girls post high-scoring wins

Oct. 1—State ranked Lisbon Girls (number 4 Class D) continued its undefeated run atop the NAC West Division and Edwards-Knox and Harrisville also scored high-scoring wins in Friday's action.

Lisbon downed Heuvelton 7-2, E-K drops Lisbon 7-2 and Harrisville defeated Hermon-DeKalb 4-2.

Lisbon 6 — Heuvelton 2: Regan Pirie scored two goals in the first half as the Golden Knights pulled away to a 4-1 lead. Ava Murphy led the way offensively with three goals and two assists and Gabby Richardson delivered one goal and two assists in the second half.

Leah Warren also scored and Ava Bouchey added an assist to back Averee Bouchey's goaltending effort.

Saige Blevins and Katie Cunningham scored for Heuvelton.

"The girls played great tonight. We are back playing our soccer. Ava Murphy continues to show up putting in three goals and our rookie striker Regan Pirie had two goals as well," said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau.

"Gabby Richardson and Leah Warren finished fantastic goals as well."

Harrisville 4 — H-D 2: The Pirates gained a vital win for playoff position as Violet Atkinson scored two goals and assisted on a tally. Addison JAckson followed with one goal and one assist and Ava Bearor and Maiya Sullivan also scored for the Pirates.

E-K 6 — Hammond 2: Lily Lottie delivered three goals and two assists to lead the Eagles who opened a 4-1 halftime lead. Karyssa Beachard, Addy Foster and Haylee Butler also scored the Cougars and Landree Kenyon scored twice for Hammond.

Kyla Vaugh made 18 saves for Hammond and Lilly White collected 12 stops for E-K in the wide open contest.