Lisandro Martinez reacts as Argentina start Copa America with win over Canada

Lisandro Martinez starred for Argentina as they kicked off their Copa America title defence with a 2-0 win over Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After winning the Copa America in 2021, beating host nation Brazil, Argentina became world champions in 2022.

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez wasn’t a starter for the South Americans at the World Cup in Qatar, but now the centre-back slot alongside Christian Romero is his.

Martinez has been capped 19 times for his country, with just one of those games coming in the 2021 edition of the Copa America. Five of them came under Lionel Scaloni during their memorable run of World Cup glory.

Scaloni made no mistake when it came to starting Martinez in the Copa America opener against Canada.

Argentina sealed all three points after a 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Man City striker Julian Alvarez and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi. The win saw them move to the top of Group A and their next game is against Chile next Wednesday.

Martinez took to Instagram after the match, writing: “Good way to kick off, great effort from everyone and tremendous support from our fans!! We continue!!”

Fellow United star Alejandro Garnacho was an unused substitute against Canada.

