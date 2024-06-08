Lisandro Martinez feels great now after injury-plagued year

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez has spoken out on the disappointment of his 2023/2024 season but now feels he is in great shape.

The Argentine had a wonderful debut season when he signed in 2022 and was an instrumental cog in Erik ten Hag’s new possession-based style of play.

Fans quickly fell in love with his combative style and his great passing range from the back.

However, disaster struck toward the end of the 2022/23 season as he picked up three separate injuries and was only able to play 14 times in the whole of this campaign.

Whilst on international duty with Argentina, he spoke to Olé and he claimed that he was disappointed with the season he had just played.

“It was not a good season personally and as a team as well. But you have to be prepared for when these things happen, these types of injuries. And you have to learn from them. I have to take it as an experience and be very strong physically and mentally.”

The centre back had more positive news about his future and stated that, “today I feel excellent. I have to focus on what is happening now, in the present.”

United fans will be praying that the Argentine can make it through Copa America this summer unscathed and get a quality pre-season under his belt.

Despite his rare appearances in a red shirt this year, el Carnicero proved his immense value to the team when given the chance.

It is no coincidence that the club’s fortunes changed when he returned and they reeled off three consecutive wins versus tough opposition in Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City in the cup final.

Martinez started the last two games of the season and was immense at Wembley. He kept Erling Haaland relatively quiet all match and his coolness on the ball helped his side have control over the game.

Moreover, with Raphael Varane’s departure, United will certainly be signing a new defensive partner for Martinez, so his fitness is imperative to build up a strong understanding from the get-go.





