Lisa Bluder, Jan Jensen comment on Iowa assistant coach Jenni Fitzgerald’s retirement

One of the fixtures in Iowa City announced that she is stepping away from Iowa women’s basketball.

Iowa’s special assistant to the head coach, Jenni Fitzgerald, revealed that she is retiring after 24 seasons with the program. During her run with the Hawkeyes, Fitzgerald served four years as an associate head coach, 20 seasons as an assistant coach, and four seasons as an advisor.

Fitzgerald was a part of every staff former head coach Lisa Bluder put together in Iowa City. Prior to her stint with the Hawkeyes, Fitzgerald served alongside coach Bluder and current Iowa head coach Jan Jensen at Drake as well.

As the news broke, Bluder commented on Fitzgerald’s decision to retire.

“I have valued working alongside Jenni the past 32 years. She is an amazing strategist and coach, and I am thankful that I get to call her a friend for the rest of our lives!” Bluder said.

Coach Jensen took to X to comment on the big news.

I’m beginning to think it’s me!😉Seriously,no surprise. Jenni tried to head to the sun earlier-but we sweet talked her for a lil’ more time!🙌🏻What a ride! I love ya, Jenni! I was so blessed to play&coach with you. But,the biggest blessing is being best friends!❤️ #Teammates4Life https://t.co/BdNUayS2wj — Jan Jensen (@goiowa) May 22, 2024

“I’m beginning to think it’s me!” Jensen joked. “Seriously, no surprise. Jenni tried to head to the sun earlier, but we sweet talked her for a lil’ more time! What a ride! I love ya, Jenni! I was so blessed to play and coach with you. But, the biggest blessing is being best friends!”

Fitzgerald helped direct Iowa to 18 NCAA Tournaments, five Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights, two Final Fours and a pair of national championship game appearances.

The Hawkeyes also won five Big Ten Tournament championships, including each of the past three. Iowa also won two Big Ten regular season championships.

