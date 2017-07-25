Liriano gets first win in three starts, Jays beat A's 4-2

Oakland Athletics Matt Chapman gets high fives in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, July 24, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Francisco Liriano won for the first time in three starts, Russell Martin homered and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Monday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Martin had two hits and Ezequiel Carrera reached base three times as the last-place Blue Jays won the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Oakland had just two hits against Liriano and three Toronto relievers, losing for the third time in four games.

After pitching a combined 3 2/3 innings in his previous two starts, Liriano (6-5) started on three days rest, moving up to take the turn of injured righty Aaron Sanchez (blister). Liriano allowed two runs and two hits in five innings.

Joe Biagini pitched two innings, Ryan Tepera worked a perfect eighth and Roberto Osuna struck out the side in the ninth for his 25th save in 29 chances.

Oakland right-hander Chris Smith (0-1) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Ryon Healy opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first but Martin replied in the bottom half with his 10th home run and eighth solo blast. The homer snapped an 0 for 10 slump.

Toronto extended its lead to 3-1 in the fourth on bases loaded singles by Carrera and Ryan Goins, but Matt Chapman replied with a solo homer off Liriano in the fifth, his third in three days.

The Blue Jays restored their two-run cushion in the seventh when Josh Smith issued a bases loaded walk to Justin Smoak.

BORDER BLUNDER

The Athletics were a player short Monday because RHP Frankie Montas was forced to remain in New York because of visa issues following Oakland's weekend series against the Mets. Montas is expected to rejoin the Athletics in time for Tuesday's game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Oakland recalled RHP Josh Smith from Triple-A Nashville and optioned OF Matt Olson to Triple-A. ... RHP Kendal Graveman (shoulder) allowed seven runs, three earned, in three innings in a rehab stint for Nashville Monday. Manager Bob Melvin said Graveman will make at least one more rehab start.

Blue Jays: SS Troy Tulowitzki (groin) returned after sitting out the previous two games. ... DH Kendrys Morales got the day off. ... Toronto acquired INF/OF Rob Refsnyder from the New York Yankees Sunday in exchange for Double-A 1B Ryan McBroom. Refnsyder will report to Triple-A Buffalo. ... Also Sunday, Toronto traded cash to Minnesota for RHP Nick Tepesch.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Sonny Gray (6-4, 3.66) is 4-1 with a 1.62 ERA over his past five starts. Gray is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in five career starts against Toronto.

Blue Jays: RHP Cesar Valdez (0-0, 2.70) makes his first start for Toronto. Valdez was pitching for the Athletics when he made his lone previous start this season, pitching four innings against Seattle on April 20.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball