Lipscomb stuns No. 3 Tennessee in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee baseball conceded an early lead to the Bisons on Tuesday night and could never recover in a 9-6 loss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The visitors gave the Big Orange a taste of their own medicine, belting four homers in the road victory – just Lipscomb’s third-ever win over the Vols in school history.

A quick Bisons run had them in front, 1-0 in the first inning. But, a pair of ground balls were enough to put UT back in front in the bottom half, 2-1.

Blake Burke’s 2-RBI double in the second inning made it a 4-1 Vols advantage. After that, Lipscomb found some power in the bats.

Solo home runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings – in addition to a 2-RBI double in the fourth – shot the visitors in front, 7-4.

Dean Curley recorded a fielder’s choice RBI in the seventh to draw UT back within a pair at 7-5. But, an RBI double and a wild pitch padded the Lipscomb lead to 9-5.

Billy Amick cracked a solo home run in the ninth, but that’s where the rally would fall short.

Andrew Behnke (2-1) suffered the loss on the mound, allowing two of the nine earned runs in 1.1 innings of work.

The Vols recorded ten hits in defeat and left eight runners on base.

Tennessee (37-8, 15-6 SEC) will turn right around for an SEC series against Florida in Gainesville. First pitch on Thursday is slated for 7 p.m.

