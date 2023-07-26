Lipscomb Academy, with two Tennessee football commits, will play Alabama high school power on ESPN

Lipscomb Academy's football program will play on ESPN for the second straight season.

ESPN announced Wednesday that the Mustangs' game at Saraland (Alabama) will be played at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25. The game features four college football commitments who have already committed to SEC programs. Tennessee football commitments in Lipscomb cornerback Kaleb Beasley and linebacker Edwin Spillman headline this year's Mustang program along with uncommitted junior safety C.J. Jimcoily and junior offensive guard Chauncey Gooden.

Saraland's roster includes three highly recruited 2025 prospects in Alabama commit Ryan Williams at wide receiver, Quarterback K.J. Lacey has committed to Texas, who joins the SEC next season and the team has defensive tackle Antonio Coleman.

Last season, Lipscomb defeated host Thompson (Alabama) 24-14 on ESPNU.

The Mustangs went on to win the Division II-AA state championship, beating rival CPA in former coach Trent Dilfer's last game at Lipscomb. Lipscomb is now the coach at UAB. NFL hall of famer Kevin Mawae replaced Dilfer. Lipscomb enters the season with a 21-game win streak and opens 2023 play hosting IMG Academy on Aug. 18.

Saraland won the Alabama Class 6A state championship in 2022.

