Lipscomb Academy remembers TSU football player Chazan Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville community is remembering beloved Tennessee State University football player Chazan Page, who was hit and killed while trying to cross Gallatin Pike Sunday morning.

Before the offensive lineman ever took the field as a TSU Tiger, he was a star athlete at Lipscomb Academy. Head football coach Jamie Graham told News 2 that he knew Page’s dad, Rico, from growing up in Nashville and never imagined he’d be coaching his son decades later.

“Even if you met him for two seconds or if you’ve known him for 20 years, no matter what it was, you were able to understand the type of person Chazan was and it’s good, because his legacy is much bigger than football; it has nothing to do with football,” Graham said.

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old college senior’s life was cut short at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, after Metro police said a car traveling at a high rate of speed down Gallatin Pike hit and killed him.

Police are searching for a red sedan or SUV with front-end damage.

As timing would have it, Graham recently returned to Lipscomb Academy’s football staff and recalled a conversation several weeks ago with other coaches looking to design murals featuring some of Lipscomb’s most influential alumni.

“I was like, ‘Man, there are some guys that are very, very important to this program.’ So the first thing, I called Patrick Carpenter; I was like, ‘Patrick, we have to get Chazan on one of these pictures,’” Graham said.

As of last week, Chazan’s photo is now featured in the training facility. Graham was eager to show him in person.

“It means even more now,” Graham explained. “I didn’t call him because I wanted to surprise him in person because I knew he would be working out over here with King Dunlap downstairs. I was just like, ‘Man, I’m going to grab him. I’m going to show him his picture and show him that he’s on the wall,’ and so it hurts a lot actually because I’m not able to show him.”

However, the picture of Chazan is a reminder of his legacy that Graham will pass by every day.

“Chazan was the ultimate competitor,” Graham recalled. “He was working toward something that was positive, working toward something that was going to better his life. I think he had a chance of going to the NFL; I think he had a chance of being a professional in whatever he did. So to lose him this soon and lose him this early, it’s very sad to know that he’s not able to live out his dream, but he touched so many people and I think we can kind of allow his legacy to live on, no matter how long it is.”

Graham urges anyone with information on Sunday’s hit-and-run crash to do the right thing and share that information with police. Tipsters can remain anonymous by reporting information to Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

