Lipscomb Academy 2025 DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles commits to West Virginia football

Lipscomb Academy's Amir Leonard-Jean Charles has committed to West Virginia football, according to a post on his X account, formerly Twitter.

The 6-5, 305-pound defensive tackle is three-star recruit ranked as the No. 21 prospect in the state for the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He held offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas, Florida among others. He named Tennessee, Syracuse, Texas, West Virginia and Florida following Lipscomb Academy's college showcase last month.

He took an official visit to West Virginia June 8. He had 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack last fall for the Mustangs.

Jean-Leonard is the second Lipscomb Academy player from the 2025 class to commit. Offensive lineman Jon Adair committed to Virginia last December. Defensive back CJ Jimcoily, offensive tackle Chauncey Gooden, linebacker Kris Thompson and defensive tackle Tony Carter have not yet committed.

Jimcoily, a four-star defender, released his top four schools (Tennessee, Alabama, LSU and Stanford) May 24. Thompson, a three-star athlete, mentioned Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, North Carolina and Michigan as intriguing offers but also holds offers from Louisville, Oklahoma State, UAB and Colorado. Carter listed Purdue, North Carolina and Louisville as his top three schools.

Gooden is among the more heavily recruited players in the state. The No. 7 college football prospect in Tennessee has Tennessee football among his top 10 schools, that include Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and South Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Amir Leonard-Jean Charles commits to West Virginia football