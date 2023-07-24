Lippert pips Kopecky for women's Tour de France second stage win

Germany's Liane Lippert (R) won the women's Tour de France second stage ahead of Belgian race leader Lotte Kopecky (C) (Jeff PACHOUD)

Germany's Liane Lippert mastered the slippery conditions and a puncture on Monday to sprint to victory in the second stage of the women's Tour de France just ahead of Belgian race leader Lotte Kopecky.

Lippert profited from many of her rivals falling on the wet roads of the Cantal region including Dutchwoman Eva van Agt who hurt her arm after crashing against a security barrier while leading.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Movistar's Lippert pipped Kopecky on the line, timing 4 hours 13 minutes 43 seconds after the 151km run from Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac in the Auvergne region of south-central France.

"It was a very intense day from the start and ultimately chaotic, but I was well placed by my team," said Lippert, who was "relieved to have avoided falls".

As a track specialist, Kopecky demonstrated her skills in slippery conditions, particularly in the last hour of racing and even survived a puncture in the final straight.

"I lacked grip in the last metres. I understood why when I discovered after the line that my rear wheel was flat," she explained.

Advertisement

Dutch riders Yara Kastelijn, Anouska Koster and Van Agt, made a break with 40km to go but were caught in the final bends of a chaotic finale.

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten, the Dutch race favourite, took a tumble on the Plaines climb, the main difficulty of the day 46km before the line.

Kopecky leads Lippert by 49sec in the overall standings with van Vleuten slipping to nearly a minute behind the leader.

Tuesday's 147.2km third stage should suit the sprinters between Collonges-la-Rouge and Montignac-Lascaut in Dordogne.

bnl/ea