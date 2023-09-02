Lipcius' first hit and home run (1)
Andre Lipcius records his first career hit in exciting fashion by cranking a two-run home run to left-center field, extending the Tigers' lead to 4-0
Andre Lipcius records his first career hit in exciting fashion by cranking a two-run home run to left-center field, extending the Tigers' lead to 4-0
The former interim heavyweight champion rebounded from a disappointing loss to Jon Jones in a heavyweight title fight in March by pummeling Serghei Spivac on Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
A number of other musical acts followed Jimmy Buffett's lead and played concerts at Wrigley Field.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
Jonathan Gannon's attempt to light a fire in his players went up in smoke.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
According to Evans and his agent, the Bucs haven't made a single offer to keep the wide receiver in Tampa.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
Spectrum subscribers tuning in for Florida-Utah got something else.
The star wideout is working toward a return after missing the last six weeks of last season due to a high ankle sprain.