Lionsgate Promotes Marisa Liston to Motion Picture Group’s President of Worldwide Marketing

Lionsgate has elevated Marisa Liston to oversee the movie studio’s marketing efforts.

Liston has been working in the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group marketing department since March and has been named president of worldwide marketing.

In her new role, she will spearhead promotion for the studio’s upcoming films, including “The Protégé” starring Michael Keaton, “American Underdog” with Zachary Levi playing the NFL legend Kurt Warner, and Nicolas Cage’s meta-drama “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

Liston joined Lionsgate in 2019 and served as executive VP of earned media and communications for the Motion Picture Group. In that role, she developed PR campaigns for “John Wick 3,” Rian Johnson’s starry murder mystery “Knives Out” and the Oscar-nominated “Bombshell.” During the pandemic, she has worked on the studio’s premium video-on-demand releases such as “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” and “Antebellum.”

Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, praised Liston’s candor and ability to understand issues across the entire company.

“Marisa is one of the most exceptionally talented marketing and communication strategists I have worked with and the right person to lead our marketing team,” Drake said. “Her creative instincts will allow us to maximize each movie’s potential across all platforms and her leadership and entertainment experience has already earned her the wide respect of filmmakers, talent, executives, and colleagues across the industry.”

Prior to Lionsgate, Liston worked at Sony Pictures for 17 years. She most recently as executive VP of domestic publicity and led campaigns for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” among others. She also served as personal publicist at Baker-Winoker-Ryder and worked briefly at 20th Century Fox.

Upcoming Lionsgate releases that will Liston will be tasked with promoting include the young adult adaptation “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” the “Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and the video game adaptation “Borderlands” with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart.

