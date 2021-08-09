Lionsgate Names Marisa Liston President Of Worldwide Marketing

Lionsgate has promoted Marisa Liston to President of Worldwide Marketing of their motion picture group.

Liston has been leading the studio’s marketing department since March, and she’ll oversee all aspects of global for the studio’s movies across all their life cycles, from theatrical through home entertainment as well as the marketing for day-and-date releases and catalogue titles.

Liston joined Lionsgate in 2019 as EVP Earned Media and Communications for the motion picture group. She was key in one of Lionsgate’s best-ever years at the box office in 2019, developing PR campaigns behind such films as John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Knives Out, Angel Has Fallen, Rambo, and Bombshell, among others. Since then, the studio launched several films during the pandemic, including Antebellum, Barb & Star Go to Vista del Mar, both of which premiered on Premium VOD; and more recently, in her interim role, Liston led the campaigns for Spiral: From the Book of Saw and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, both of which opened #1 at the domestic B.O.

“Marisa is one of the most exceptionally talented marketing and communication strategists I have worked with and the right person to lead our marketing team,” said Joe Drake, Chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “Her creative instincts will allow us to maximize each movie’s potential across all platforms and her leadership and entertainment experience has already earned her the wide respect of filmmakers, talent, executives, and colleagues across the industry. On a personal note, her candor and ability to understand issues across the entire company will be a tremendous asset not only as she leads the global marketing team but as we continue to make Lionsgate a world-class place to work.”

Liston will oversee the campaigns for Liongate’s upcoming titles including The Protégé, starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, and Samuel L. Jackson, opening Aug. 20; American Underdog, starring Zachary Levi as the NFL legend Kurt Warner, in theaters December 10; Moonfall, from director Roland Emmerich, in theaters Feb. 4, 2022; The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage as literally himself, in theaters April 22, 2022; Shotgun Wedding, in theaters June 29, 2022; and White Bird: A Wonder Story, a companion pic to Lionsgate’s family hit Wonder, in theaters September 16, 2022. Also upcoming for the studio are such films as Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, starring Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, and Kathy Bates; the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes; Borderlands, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, based on one of the best-selling videogames of all time; and John Wick: Chapter 4, the continuation of the global blockbuster franchise, in which Keanu Reeves returns as the legendary assassin.

Prior to Lionsgate, Liston was a 17-year veteran of Sony Pictures, serving most recently as EVP of Domestic Publicity and leading Sony’s biggest campaigns including Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as well as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Venom, Hotel Transylvania 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Peter Rabbit, among others. Over the years, she was a crucial PR architect for the four most recent James Bond films, Roland Emmerich’s 2012, Men in Black 3, the Jump Street franchise, Looper, This Is The End, Zombieland, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Super Bad, Sausage Party, The Interview, Zero Dark Thirty, and The Da Vinci Code, among many others. Prior to joining Sony, she worked as a personal publicist at Baker-Winoker-Ryder and served briefly at 20th Century Fox.

