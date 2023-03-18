Lions young core players earned sizeable performance based bonuses

The Detroit Lions saw major contributions from their late-round rookies and cost-effective free agents last year, and they are being compensated through their high efforts. Through the “performance-based pool” from the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, a $10.5 million pool is rewarded to players on low-cost contracts, and several Lions earned a piece of the bonus pool.

In all, 76 players from the Lions earned a bonus, with Kerby Joseph leading the group with a $523,538 bonus, almost topping his base salary of $705,000 from last year. Here is a list of the top ten amounts among the Lions players.

Kerby Joseph 1,408 snaps $523,538 Brock Wright 762 $451,678 Jonah Jackson 918 $441,996 Isaiah Buggs 758 $434,816 Amon-Ra St. Brown 835 $421,923 Malcolm Rodriguez 685 $389,914 Alim McNeill 784 $366,610 Jerry Jacobs 619 $366,440 DeShon Elliott 889 $355,978 John Cominsky 610 $327,154

Even though none of the Lions landed in the Top 25 of players who received from the performance-bonus pool, it is indicative of the contributions the Lions received from their late-round draftees and their low-end free agents. The Lions will lean on several of these players as core contributors this upcoming season.

On offense, Jackson is the unsung hero on the offensive line and has been one of the more reliable players for the Lions. Wright became a solid red-zone target for Jared Goff while providing key run and pass blocking. In addition, St. Brown is earning a reputation as one of the best receivers in the league.

On defense, with their rookie year under their belt, Joseph and Rodriguez will look to take the next step forward and elevate their game in their respective positions. Buggs and Cominsky earned new contracts from Detroit after their rebound seasons. McNeill is a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the defensive line. Jacobs has turned from a UDFA to one of the better cornerbacks for the Lions. Eliott earned a new contract with the Miami Dolphins, but he was a nice addition, especially after Tracy Walker went down.

I would look to see this trend continue as General Manager Brad Holmes looks to have an eye for talent, either in the draft or free agency. He has made quite a few moves in this free agency that have been well received and looks to be plugging holes where they needed to be plugged. With two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, the possibilities are endless on what the Lions can do.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire