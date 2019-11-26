Report: XFL blocks Lions from signing one of its QBs

The Lions were blocked from a reunion with Josh Johnson. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

NFL teams looking for a quarterback should apparently scratch the XFL’s group of passers off their wish list.

The Detroit Lions were reportedly blocked from signing quarterback Josh Johnson due to his contract with the upcoming league, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lions had interest in signing QB Josh Johnson but XFL blocked them, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2019

A longtime NFL journeyman, Johnson had been a member of the Lions during the first month of the season before the team released him to make roster room for current starting QB Jeff Driskel.

With Matthew Stafford out for several weeks with back fractures, the Lions were presumably looking to either shore up their quarterback depth or find a possible alternative to Driskel after his ghastly three-interception outing against Washington.

Johnson’s contract with the XFL got in the way of the Lions, as he had already been allocated to the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL’s supplemental draft. It’s not hard to see why the XFL would block the Lions; it’s hard to take a league seriously when its quarterbacks — the position the league is paying 10 times more than other positions — are being poached to hold a clipboard in another league.

That means the Lions will have to look elsewhere for quarterback help, barring some kind of significant buyout. Fortunately, we can think of at least one quarterback that might be interested.

