Lions WRs are the ‘worst position group in football’ per Bleacher Report

The Detroit Lions have begun the overhaul at wide receiver. Losing the top four wideouts from the 2020 team, including Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, put a huge hit into the Lions offensive potential.

New GM Brad Holmes has brought in veterans Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Kalif Raymond to join Quintez Cephus and help stop the bleeding. But those bandages don’t stop the Lions from still needing a lot more help.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski rated the wide receiver position the team’s two biggest needs in his piece documenting the top three draft needs for each team. Sobleski lays it out bluntly,

“Yeah, it’s bad. Really bad. As in, the Lions’ wide receivers may be the worst position group in football entering the draft.”

When so starkly laid out, it’s easy to see why many Lions fans covet multiple wide receivers in this month’s NFL draft.