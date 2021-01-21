Lions WRs Marvin Jones, Mohamed Sanu react to the Lions interviewing James Urban

Before they were teammates in 2020 in Detroit, Lions wide receivers Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu were also teammates with the Cincinnati Bengals. In fact, the duo were classmates in Cincinnati’s 2012 draft haul and played their first four seasons together.

Their position coach with the Bengals was James Urban. Now the QB coach with the Baltimore Ravens, Urban will for the Lions’ vacant offensive coordinator role under new head coach Dan Campbell. And both Jones and Sanu seem pretty interested in the development.

Jones and Sanu interacted on Twitter with their reactions to possibly playing for Urban once again. It’s worth noting that both wideouts are free agents, so they’re not technically Lions once the league year ends in March, but they seem intrigued:

👀👀 — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) January 21, 2021

Perhaps hiring Urban could lure back the veteran duo. The Lions currently have just Quintez Cephus and Geronimo Allison under contract at wide receiver for the 2021 season.

