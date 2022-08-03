Lions WR Quintez Cephus will be out for ‘short period of time’ with knee injury

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions got their first big injury scare of training camp on Tuesday. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus went down in a 1-on-1 drill battling cornerback Jeff Okudah and needed help off the field with a leg injury.

Head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged and addressed the injury prior to Wednesday’s practice session in Allen Park.

Cephus “will be down for we feel like a short period of time, but I think he’s going to be okay,” Campbell said.

The third-year vet is battling for the No. 5/No. 6 WR role in the offense and has been off to a great start in that quest. He caught 15 passes in five games last season. Injuries have been an issue for Cephus, who has been healthy for just 18 of the 33 regular season games in his first two seasons. He missed 12 games in 2021 with a broken shoulder.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire

