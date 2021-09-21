Lions WR Quintez Cephus sets two career-highs against the Packers

Asher Low
·1 min read
Despite the Green Bay Packers ultimately pulling out a 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, it was a successful Monday Night Football return to Wisconsin for former Badger WR Quintez Cephus.

Cephus opened the night by taking over on the first drive, grabbing a touchdown and setting up Detroit with a catch and run into Green Bay territory.

It was a career evening for the Georgia native, who finished with 4 catches for 63 yards and the opening score. The four catches are a career-best for Cephus and 63 yards ties his career mark.

He was also close to coming up with possibly the greatest one-handed catch since Odell Beckham Jr. reeled in his signature grab.

