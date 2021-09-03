New Lions WR KhaDarel Hodge restructures his contract, takes overall pay cut

New Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge has already helped his new franchise out. Hodge has agreed to restructure his contract in a move that frees up more than $1 million in salary cap room for the Lions.

Hodge, acquired this week when Detroit claimed him off waivers from the Cleveland Browns, was originally due to make $2.13 million in 2021. But none of that money was guaranteed. his new deal with Detroit drops the salary figure to just $920,000. Detroit also gave Hodge a bonus of $80,000 that is fully guaranteed, pushing his overall compensation for 2021 to $1 million.

The move frees up some more cap space for the Lions to either use this year or — more likely — carry over into 2022 and spend on more lucrative free agents. Hodge’s deal length did not change; the 26-year-old wideout will still be a free agent after the season.

