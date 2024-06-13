Lions WR coach says Amon-Ra St. Brown not changed by money

Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El played in the NFL for a long time. He’s seen a lot of prominent wide receivers in his time, both as teammates and rivals, and how getting paid big money has impacted them.

Now he’s coaching one of them in Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions All-Pro earned a contract extension this offseason that made him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. Randle El hasn’t seen St. Brown fall into any of the traps that often snag receivers after they get the big paycheck.

Talking to reporters during OTAs this week, Randle El seemed very confident that none of those negatives will happen with St. Brown in Detroit.

“Cats get complacent and you don’t see it in him,” Randle El said of St. Brown. “You haven’t seen it in him yet, and I don’t expect you will. So I think he’s in a good spot (and will) continue to move forward.”

Randle El elaborated a little more about why he isn’t worried about the money going to St. Brown’s head.

“The challenge that I always speak to him about and guys who sign these big contracts that they disappear in a lot of ways and a lot of times. He’s not one of those guys. He hasn’t changed in terms of his work ethic and how he comes out and prepares, and that’s good to see.”

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire