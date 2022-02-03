Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El wants Lions to ‘draft 2 and bring in 1’ wideout this offseason

It’s no secret: the Detroit Lions need help at wide receiver this offseason. The team’s WR coach, longtime NFL wideout Antwaan El Randle, is keenly aware. And Randle El has a plan for how to make it happen.

In a conversation with reporters in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, Randle El laid it out.

“I’m excited about our competition going into next year, especially if we’re able to bring (pending free agents) Josh (Reynolds) back and bring Kalif (Raymond) back,” Randle El stated. “It’ll be some real competition, which we need. And I told them all — I said I’m trying to draft two and bring in one, ’cause it’s going to be some competition. I want it to be competition. That’s the only thing that makes them better. So they’re expecting that. And they know it and that’s part of the game.”

It’s an ambitious plan, but not one without merit. With Amon-Ra St. Brown as a building block off a fantastic finish to his rookie season, the Lions have the potential to quickly rise from one of the NFL’s weakest overall wideout corps to one that’s an asset in the new offense. The Lions have four draft picks between the Rams’ pick at the end of the first round and the end of the third round once the compensatory picks are assigned. They also have more than enough cap room in free agency to meet Randle El’s desire to add a veteran, too.

If you’re looking for a clue on who might be one of the wide receivers Randle El is interested in drafting, note that Randle El brought up Memphis speedster Calvin Austin without prompting. Austin has had a very impressive week of Senior Bowl practices under Randle El’s watch.