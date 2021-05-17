There are plenty of players who have cited their draft position as a motivational tool after they went later than they would have hoped when they entered the NFL.

Some of them don’t ever wind up making teams regret passing on them, but others — Tom Brady may be the most prominent — make it part of their success stories. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is hoping to be in the latter category.

St. Brown went in the fourth round this year and said at this weekend’s rookie minicamp that he’s using the names of the receivers taken before him as fuel for his rookie season.

“I’m never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft,” St. Brown said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That’s kind of the chip that I have on my shoulder coming in, everything that I do. Whenever I’m thinking about anything, that just comes back to my mind and it just motivates me to do more.

St. Brown said he’s “ready to take someone’s job,” but little is settled in a Lions receiving corps that was totally remodeled this offseason. That should help his bid to show the rest of the league that he should have come off the board earlier.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: Dropping to fourth round left chip on my shoulder originally appeared on Pro Football Talk