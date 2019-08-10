Lions working out quarterbacks after Tom Savage went down

The Lions are scrambling to find an extra quarterback.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, an injury to backup Tom Savage has the Lions setting up a quick cattle call, with Josh Johnson and Landry Jones working out for the team Saturday.

Savage left last night’s game after hitting his head on the turf, and David Fales was the only other non-Matthew Stafford quarterback on the roster at the time.

Johnson recently turned down an offer from the Ravens, ostensibly because he thought it was s short-term camp arm gig after Robert Griffin III broke a bone in his thumb.

There’s nothing to suggest that Savage’s situation is any more serious, though there are no details about that at the moment.