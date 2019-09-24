Lions working out defensive linemen, including Zach Kerr

The Lions have some injury issues on their defensive line and they’re looking at some potential additions to the group on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is working out defensive linemen. Zach Kerr is the only member of the group identified by name.

Kerr spent the last two seasons with the Broncos and had 52 tackles and two sacks in 27 games for Denver. He began his career by signing with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in 2014 and played 36 games in Indianapolis before moving on to the Broncos.

Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels was in a protective boot after last Sunday’s win over the Eagles. Defensive end Da'shawn Hand has not played yet this season due to an elbow injury.