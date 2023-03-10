Lions won’t tender RFA Matt Nelson

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Lions will let one of their depth pieces hit the open market.

Detroit will not tender offensive lineman Matt Nelson, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. That means Nelson will go from restricted to unrestricted free agent when the new league year hits next week.

Nelson joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He made his debut in 2020, appearing in all 16 games, though mainly on special teams. He then started 11 games in 2021, playing 675 offensive snaps.

But in 2022, he appeared in 11 games and did not make a start. He played 70 offensive snaps and 62 special teams snaps.

Lions won’t tender RFA Matt Nelson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Broncos cut Ronald Darby

    The Broncos are cutting costs, and cornerback Ronald Darby is the latest player on the chopping block. Darby has been released, according to multiple reports. The move will free up $9.6 million in salary cap space for Denver. Last season Darby started the first five games of the year for the Broncos before suffering a [more]

  • Morgan Cox re-signs with Titans

    The Titans are bringing their long snapper back for another season. The team announced that they have re-signed Morgan Cox on Friday. It’s a one-year deal for the veteran special teamer. Cox joined the Titans in 2021 and he has appeared in every game the last two seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl [more]

  • Raiders to re-sign Brandon Parker

    The Raiders are keeping one of their own for 2023. Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are re-signing offensive lineman Brandon Parker. A third-round pick in 2018, Parker has spent his entire career with the Raiders. He re-signed with the club on a one-year deal last offseason but missed all of [more]

  • Salvon Ahmed agrees to one-year deal with Dolphins

    The Dolphins agreed to terms with running back Salvon Ahmed on a one-year deal, the team announced. Ahmed was scheduled to become a restricted free agent with the lowest tender at $2.8 million. The Dolphins had no running backs under contract before Friday, with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Myles Gaskin all scheduled to become [more]

  • TCU’s Eddie Lampkin an example of what can go wrong with NIL, and a big head

    Eddie Lampkin could have had a wonderful legacy at TCU, instead he blew it because he quit working

  • Jets acquiring S Chuck Clark from Ravens in exchange for draft pick

    The Jets are acquiring safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

  • How the Indianapolis Colts arrived at the 8 picks they hold in 2023 NFL Draft

    About half of the Colts' picks have already changed hands, and it's likely the numbers will change again.

  • NFL free agency 2023: Tracking which players have been cut

    Carson Wentz, Leonard Fournette and Kenny Golladay are among the notable names getting cut this year. Here are other players who were released ahead of 2023 free agency.

  • Clippers finally have momentum and optimism. Can they continue to ride those waves?

    With consecutive wins during this week, the Clippers believe they've found the momentum that had been missing during their five-game losing streak.

  • 2023 San Francisco 49ers Offseason Preview

    Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the 49ers' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Commanders sign Drew Himmelman

    The Commanders have added some depth for their offensive line. Washington announced on Friday that the club has signed Drew Himmelman. Himmelman entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 but has yet to play in a regular season game. After spending time with the Broncos in 2022, he signed with Washington last [more]

  • Detroit Red Wings bring up Austin Czarnik to balance against Robby Fabbri's injury

    Robby Fabbri is dealing with an injury, and the Detroit Red Wings needed to call up Austin Czarnik to have at least 12 forwards available

  • Daniel Snyder reportedly tells NFL he has “multiple bidders” that other owners “will love”

    If Daniel Snyder truly isn’t planning to sell the Commanders, he’s as committed to the ruse as George Costanza was when he lied to his former future in-laws that he had a house in the Hamptons. According to the Washington Post, Snyder has told the NFL that he has “multiple bidders” for the team that [more]

  • NFL rumors: Eagles grant Darius Slay permission to seek a trade

    The Eagles have reportedly given Darius Slay permission to seek a trade, one week before NFL free agency begins. By Reuben Frank

  • Dick Haley, 1970s Steelers dynasty era director of player personnel, dies at 85

    The Steelers won four Super Bowls during his tenure.

  • Packers create salary cap space by restructuring David Bakhtiari’s contract

    The Packers have freed up some salary cap space by restructuring the contract of left tackle David Bakhtiari. Green Bay converted a $9.5 million roster bonus and $5.5 million of base salary into a signing bonus, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That should save about $7.5 million of cap space and move that cap [more]

  • Report: Rams to release Leonard Floyd on Friday

    The Rams made it known earlier this week that they planned to release edge rusher Leonard Floyd if they didn’t find a trade partner. It looks like no one expressed enough interest. Los Angeles is planning to release Floyd on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Floyd signed with the Rams on a one-year deal in [more]

  • NFL awards 49ers league-high 7 compensatory draft picks

    The San Francisco 49ers added a league-high seven compensatory picks in next month’s NFL draft, giving them 11 total selections. The NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams on Thursday for the upcoming draft on April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The 49ers got three of those five diversity picks in the end of the third round as rewards for developing Robert Saleh, Martin Mayhew, Mike McDaniel, Ran Carthon and DeMeco Ryans in the last three hiring cycles.

  • Report: Los Angeles Rams to release Leonard Floyd

    The Los Angeles Rams reportedly plan to release Leonard Floyd ahead of free agency.

  • 49ers receive seven compensatory draft picks

    The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process. Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The [more]