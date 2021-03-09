Lions won’t tag Kenny Golladay

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Wide receiver Kenny Golladay may be hitting the open market next week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions will not use their franchise tag on Golladay. Unless they reach agreement with him on a contract by next Monday, Golladay will be able to start talking to other teams about moving on from Detroit.

Golladay is coming off a season marred by hamstring and hip injuries. He only played five games and was limited to 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

When Golladay was healthy in 2018 and 2019, he posted 135 catches for 2,253 yards and 16 touchdowns. Teams considering Golladay will be banking on a return to health and that form in 2021.

Golladay is ranked No. 7 on our list of the top free agents. With Dak Prescott signing with the Cowboys and franchise tags being handed out elsewhere, Golladay would be at or near the top of the list of players who actually make it to the open market.

Lions won’t tag Kenny Golladay originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

