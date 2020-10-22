Lions Wire Fantasy Football Weekly: 2020 Week 7 preview

We are back to a regular week in the NFL after multiple occurrences of COVID-19 that juggled schedules, and that is music to the ears of fantasy football owners. The normal Thursday-Sunday-Monday games are a welcome sight to the unusual game schedule and reschedules that we have had the past couple of weeks. This week has a great slate of games.

Injuries again are a big concern for fantasy owners in Week 7 and managing injuries is always a key to fantasy football success. Players such as Zach Ertz (TE Eagles), Miles Sanders (RB Eagles), Curtis Samuel (WR Panthers), Raheem Mostert (RB 49ers), Baker Mayfield (QB Browns), and Jonnu Smith (TE Titans) are all dealing with ailments that might impact your lineup.

Let’s take a look at some important roster decisions, waiver wire options, and dive deeper into a big game for the Detroit Lions as they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on this week’s edition of the Fantasy Football Weekly.

Lions at Falcons fantasy focus

The Lions are coming off a win in Jacksonville and are looking to stack another win on top of that against the Falcons. Speaking of stacks, that is a new trend in fantasy football where owners will try to stack multiple players from one team that they think could have a great week. Here are a few fantasy football stacks that might help your lineup in this matchup.

Atlanta Falcons Stacks:

Matt Ryan QB, Julio Jones WR and Hayden Hurst TE

Matt Ryan QB, Todd Gurley RB and Calvin Ridley WR

Detroit Lions Stacks:

Matthew Stafford QB, Kenny Golladay WR and T.J. Hockenson TE

Matthew Stafford QB, D’Andre Swift RB and Marvin Jones WR

This game sets up to be a fun one to watch and one where you should load up your fantasy football lineups with all the Falcons and Lions that you can. It’s in a dome atmosphere, so expect both passing games to feast on the opposing defenses. Points will be scored in bunches during this game, and the Lions really need to try to stack another win this week against a struggling Falcons football team.

Start/Sit

Start

Justin Herbert (QB Chargers)

Boston Scott (RB Eagles)

Tyler Lockett (WR Seahawks)

Hayden Hurst (TE Falcons)

Sit

Drew Brees (QB Saints)

Damien Harris (RB Patroits)

A.J. Green (WR Bengals)

Evan Engram (TE Giants)

Top-3 projected players by position

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Running Backs

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

Derrick Henry, Titans

Alvin Kamara, Saints

Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

Devante Adams, Packers

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

George Kittle, 49ers

Mark Andrews, Ravens

Team Defenses

Ravens

Colts

Steelers

Kickers

Justin Tucker, Ravens

Harrison Butker, Chiefs

Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts

Waiver wire options

Kyle Allen (QB Washington)

Tua Tagovaiola (QB Dolphins)

Frank Gore (RB Jets)

Boston Scott (RB Eagles)

Christian Kirk (WR Cardinals)

Demarcus Robinson (WR Chiefs)

Dallas Goedert (TE Eagles)

Drew Sample (TE Bengals)

Intriguing games and players in Week 7

(Week 7 Bye Weeks: Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens)

Giants at Eagles, Thursday 8:20 PM, EST

Lions at Falcons, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

DET: Marvin Jones Jr (WR), T.J. Hockenson (TE)

ATL: Julio Jones (WR), Calvin Ridley (WR)

Browns at Bengals, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

CLE: Kareem Hunt (RB), Austin Hooper (TE)

CIN: Joe Mixon (RB), Tyler Boyd (WR)

Packers at Texans, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

GB: Aaron Jones (RB), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR)

HOU: Randall Cobb (WR), Deshaun Watson (QB)

Steelers at Titans, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

PIT: JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR), James Conner (RB)

TEN: A.J. Brown (WR), Derrick Henry (RB)

Seahawks at Cardinals, Sunday 4:05 PM, EST

SEA: Russell Wilson (QB), D.K. Metcalf (WR)

AZ: Dan Arnold (TE), Kyler Murray (QB)

49ers at Patriots, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

SF: Jerick McKinnon (RB), Deebo Samuel (WR)

NE: Cam Newton (QB), N’Keal Harry (WR)

Chiefs at Broncos, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

KC: Mecole Hardman (WR), Travis Kelce (TE)

DEN: Jerry Jeudy (WR), K.J. Hamler (WR)

Buccaneers at Raiders, Sunday 8:20 PM, EST

TB: Tom Brady (QB), Ronald Jones (RB)

LVR: Henry Ruggs (WR), Josh Jacobs (RB)

Bears at Rams, Monday 8:15 PM, EST

CHI: David Montgomery (RB), Nick Foles (QB)

LAR: Cam Akers (RB), Josh Reynolds (WR)

Bottom Line

When you are setting up your lineup this week, check to see if you can stack a few players from a good offense. Quarterback and wide receiver are often the best stacks to use, but a dynamic pass-catching running back along with an elite quarterback is an interesting stack to look for too.

Can the Lions stack another victory to get back to sea level this season? Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford are friends, have had similar careers, and both will probably play well on Sunday. Look for a fun game in “Hotlanta” where the Lions hope to outscore the Falcons and have their defense hold on in the end.

The injuries this week are a major concern along with the bye weeks, so check your waiver wire and lineups leading up to the games this week. Tons of good matchups to enjoy this week. Sit back, relax, and enjoy some football this weekend. We are nearly at the halfway point, so every win counts. Good luck everyone and try your best to stack another win this week in fantasy football.