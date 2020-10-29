Lions Wire Fantasy Football Weekly: 2020 Week 8 preview

Have you ever been in a fantasy football matchup where it was coming down to the wire with only a small percentage to win, but one of your players makes a big play, and all of sudden you pull out an amazing last-second win?
There is nothing better than that thrilling win where moments earlier you felt you were about to suffer a tough loss. The Detroit Lions experienced this against the Atlanta Falcons last week, and most likely many fantasy owners did too.
Whether it was Tyler Lockett (WR Seahawks) having a big game on Sunday night, or a late score by the Bears defense — it’s never until it’s over both in the NFL and especially in fantasy football.
Lions vs. Colts fantasy focus
The Lions have won two games in a row, and players such as T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, and Kenny Golladay have been a big reason why. If you look at those three players you see three key pieces for the Lions future and for fantasy football.
The Indianapolis Colts also have some unique fantasy players when you look at Jonathan Taylor (RB), Paris Campbell (WR), and Michael Pittman Jr.(WR). Those three players are also key components to that team’s future and to dynasty fantasy football owners too.
I feel the Lions have the more explosive offense and the Colts have shown to be a solid defense this year. The question is if Matthew Stafford can put up yards and points needed against a Colts defense that allows under 200 yards passing per game through Week 7
I see the Lions being able to score with their offensive weapons all healthy. In fantasy football consider playing a guy like Marvin Jones Jr or even Kerryon Johnson. I think they each could be sneaky sleepers this week. I see this being a close game where the Lions have just enough to win.
Start/Sit
Start
Carson Wentz (QB Eagles)
Darrell Henderson (RB Rams)
A.J. Green (WR Bengals)
Rob Gronkowski (TE Buccaneers)
Sit
Philip Rivers (QB Colts)
Joshua Kelley (RB Chargers)
DeVante Parker (WR Dolphins)
Jimmy Graham (TE Bears)
Top 3 projected players by position
Quarterbacks
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Running Backs
Alvin Kamara, Saints
Derrick Henry, Titans
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Wide Receivers
Davante Adams, Packers
DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Tight Ends
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
George Kittle, 49ers
Darren Waller, Raiders
Team Defenses
Steelers
Ravens
Bills
Kickers
Harrison Butker, Chiefs
Justin Tucker, Ravens
Will Lutz, Saints
Waiver wire options
Kyle Allen (QB Washington)
Derek Carr (QB Raiders)
Tevin Coleman (RB 49ers)
Zach Moss (RB Bills)
Brandon Aiyuk (WR 49ers)
Sterling Shepard (WR Giants)
Trey Burton (TE Colts)
Richard Rodgers (TE Eagles)
Intriguing games and players in Week 8
(Week 8 Bye Weeks: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans)
Atlanta at Carolina, Thursday 8:20 PM, EST
- ATL: Calvin Ridley (WR), Todd Gurley (RB)
- CAR: Teddy Bridgewater (QB), D.J. Moore (WR)
New England at Buffalo, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST
- NE: Cam Newton (QB), Damien Harris (RB)
- BUF: Zach Moss (RB), Stefon Diggs (WR)
Las Vegas at Cleveland, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST
- LVR: Derek Carr (QB), Henry Ruggs (WR)
- CLE: Baker Mayfield (QB), Jarvis Landry (WR)
Indianapolis at Detroit, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST
- IND: Jonathan Taylor (RB), T.Y. Hilton (WR)
- DET: Jamal Agnew (RB/WR/KR), Marvin Jones Jr (WR)
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST
- PIT: JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR), James Conner (RB)
- BAL: Marquise Brown (WR), J.K. Dobbins (RB)
San Francisco at Seattle, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST
- SF: Brandon Aiyuk (WR), Tevin Coleman (RB)
- SEA: D.K. Metcalf (WR), Russell Wilson (QB)
Dallas at Philadelphia, Sunday 8:20 PM, EST
- DAL: CeeDee Lamb (WR), Amari Cooper (WR)
- PHI: Carson Wentz (QB), Boston Scott (RB)
Tampa Bay at NY Giants, Monday 8:15 PM, EST
- TB: Tom Brady (QB), Ronald Jones (RB)
- NYG: Sterling Shepard (WR), Golden Tate (WR)
Bottom Line
Despite the score, your fantasy team always has a chance if it’s close. If you suffered some tough injuries this week, you still aren’t out of it if you have depth on your roster or are willing to make some trades.
Key Injuries to be aware of and keep your eye on:
Odell Beckham Jr. (WR Browns)
Chris Godwin (WR Buccaneers)
Allen Robinson (WR Bears)
Deebo Samuel (WR 49ers)
Kenyan Drake (RB Cardinals)
Joe Mixon (RB Bengals)
Phillip Lindsay (RB Broncos)
Dallas Goedert (TE Eagles)
Always hang in there despite the score, injuries, or any other circumstances. As the Lions learned again this past week, as with fantasy football always coming down to a few points here and there. You just never know what might happen when it’s all said and done.
Related
Detroit Lions Wednesday Week 8 injury report: Desmond Trufant is lone injured player