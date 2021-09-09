Lions Wire Fantasy Football Weekly: 2021 Week 1 Preview

The 2021 NFL Season is finally here, and that means the actual fantasy football season kicks off too. The off-season was the time to draft your roster and set your team up for success, but now the games count both in the NFL and in fantasy football.

Your draft is complete, maybe you have made a couple of trades, and now it is time to set your roster. Take a look at your opponent’s team and see how you stack up. Everyone loves their fantasy team heading into Week 1 and everyone has hope. Before your fantasy team hits the field, just remember to compete hard to win while also enjoying the entire season.

The Detroit Lions have a similar mindset to fantasy owners. They have created their new roster all off-season and now it is time to see what they have on Sunday. New Head Coach Dan Campbell is excited to get things started and he has some very interesting fantasy football players on the offensive side of the ball to unleash.

D’Andre Swift has been dealing with injuries throughout Traning Camp, but the word is that he is healthy and ready to start the season as the lead running back in Detroit. Expect him to catch a ton more passes in this new offense even if the touchdowns aren’t there as they were in his rookie year where he scored a ton.

The big question for the Lions from a fantasy perspective is the wide receiver position. Will someone emerge as the top target and be dynamic in the passing game? In fantasy football, Tyrell Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown are the two main candidates to be fantasy factors.

The 49ers have a top-flight tight end in George Kittle, a productive running back in Raheem Mostert, two dynamic wide receivers, and the ultimate wildcard in rookie quarterback Trey Lance. The Detroit Lions defense will have their hands full.

Most NFL offenses seem to start a bit slow in Week 1. Looking at this matchup, some experts have it as a blowout and others see it as a low-scoring game where the Lions could shock the world. This doesn’t feel as if it is a fantasy bonanza by any means, but there are some premier players that could put up big numbers. Can’t wait to see what happens in this game and how it impacts your fantasy team.

Start

Matthew Stafford (QB Rams)

Gus Edwards (RB Ravens)

Laviska Shenault Jr. (WR Jaguars)

George Kittle (TE 49ers)

Sit

Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB Washington)

Johnathan Taylor (RB Colts)

Allen Robinson (WR Bears)

Austin Hooper (TE Browns)

Top 3 projected players by position

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Running Backs

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

Derrick Henry, Titans

Wide Receivers

Davante Adams, Packers

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

George Kittle, 49ers

Darren Waller, Raiders

Team Defenses

Broncos

Rams

Dolphins

Kickers

Harrison Butker, Chiefs

Matt Gay, Rams

Justin Tucker, Ravens

Waiver wire options

Derek Carr (QB Raiders)

Carson Wentz (QB Colts)

Phillip Lindsay (RB Texans)

Sony Michel (RB Rams)

Terrace Marshall (WR Panthers)

Jakobi Myers (WR Patriots)

Anthony Firkser (TE Titans)

Cole Kmet (TE Bears)

Intriguing games and players in Week 1

(Week 1 Bye Weeks: None)

Dallas at Tampa Bay, Thursday 8:20 PM, EST

DAL: Dak Prescott (QB), CeeDee Lamb (WR)

TB: Tom Brady (QB), Chris Godwin (WR)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

PIT: Najee Harris (RB), Diontae Johnson (WR)

BUF: Josh Allen (QB), Zach Moss (RB)

San Francisco at Detroit, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

SF: George Kittle (TE), Deebo Samuel (WR)

DET: D’Andre Swift (RB), T.J. Hockenson (TE)

Cleveland at Kansas City, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

CLE: Odell Beckham Jr (WR), Baker Mayfield (QB)

KC: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Travis Kelce (TE)

Miami at New England, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

MIA: Jaylen Waddle (WR), Miles Gaskin (RB)

NE: Damien Harris (RB), Jonnu Smith (TE)

Chicago at LA Rams, Sunday 8:20 PM, EST

CHI: David Montgomery (RB), Cole Kmet (TE)

LAR: Matthew Stafford (QB), Cooper Kupp (WR)

Baltimore at Las Vegas, Monday 8:15 PM, EST

BAL: Lamar Jackson (QB), Mark Andrews (TE)

CIN: Joe Mixon (RB), Tee Higgins (WR)

Bottom Line

Football is back. Fantasy football is back. Set your lineup, keep your fingers crossed that your top selections do not get injured, do everything you can to beat your opponent, and most importantly “enjoy the ride” as Dan Campbell has told his Lions team.