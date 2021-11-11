Lions Wire fantasy football weekly: 2021 Week 10 preview

In all of our fantasy leagues, there is always that one team that is good every year. They have a solid core of players or their draft is always top-notch, and week after week they put up wins. They’re always in contention for the top record in the league, and consistently make deep playoff runs often ending in championships.

With that being said, there is nothing better than when one of the bottom-feeder teams in your league raises up out of nowhere to beat that top contender. In fantasy football and in the NFL it is “any given Sunday”.

Lions at Steelers fantasy focus

That pretty much describes the Detroit Lions against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. The Steelers are always good, the model of consistency, and their teams are always built with a solid foundation. The Lions often resemble that team that loves their team after the fantasy draft in your league, but unfortunately is at the bottom of the standings when it’s all said and done.

Jared Goff will have to have his best game at quarterback for the Lions to win. D’Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown will have to carry the load from a fantasy football perspective. Plus Dan Campbell will have to find a way to outcoach the legend that is Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

It would be so great if the Lions do their best impression of a fantasy football upset this week. All their players play great and the favored team just has no luck from all their top stars. When the game starts no one will give the Lions a chance, but in the end maybe they are the one standing tall over the storied franchise in Pittsburg.

Start

Lamar Jackson at Dolphins

Johnathan Taylor vs Jaguars

Marquise Brown at Dolphins

George Kittle vs Rams

Sit

Ryan Tannehill vs Saints

Tony Pollard vs Falcons

Courtland Sutton at Eagles

Jared Cook vs Vikings

Top 3 projected players by position

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson at Dolphins

Josh Allen at Jets

Tom Brady at Washington

Running Backs

Najee Harris vs Lions

Dalvin Cook at Chargers

Jonathan Taylor vs Jaguars

Story continues

Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp at 49ers

Davante Adams vs Seahawks

Chris Godwin at Washington

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce at Raiders

Darren Waller vs Chiefs

Kyle Pitts at Cowboys

Team Defenses

Bills at Jets

Cardinals vs Panthers

Buccaneers at Washington

Kickers

Nick Folk vs Browns

Chris Boswell vs Lions

Daniel Carlson vs Chiefs

Waiver wire options

Taylor Heinicke (QB Washington)

Mike White (QB Jets)

Jordan Howard (RB Eagles)

Ty Johnson (RB Jets)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (WR Browns)

Tim Patrick (WR Broncos)

Tyler Conklin (TE Vikings)

Dan Arnold (TE Jaguars)

Intriguing games and players in Week 10

(Week 10 Bye Weeks: Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants Giants, Houston Texans)

Baltimore at Miami, Thursday 8:20 PM, EST

BAL: Lamar Jackson (QB), Mark Andrews (TE)

MIA: Miles Gaskin (RB), Jaylen Waddle (WR)

Cleveland at New England, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

CLE: Jarvis Landry (WR), Baker Mayfield (QB)

NE: Mac Jones (QB), Jakobi Meyers (WR)

Detroit at Pittsburgh, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

DET: Jared Goff (QB), D’Andre Swift (RB)

PIT: Dionte Johnson (WR), Najee Harris (RB)

Tampa Bay at Washington, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

TB: Tom Brady (QB), Antonio Brown (WR)

WFT: Terry McLaurin (WR), Antonio Gibson (RB)

Carolina at Arizona, Sunday 4:05 PM, EST

CAR: Christian McCaffery (RB), D.J. Moore (WR)

AZ: Zach Ertz (TE), Deandre Hopkins (WR)

Seattle at Green Bay, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

SEA: Russell Wilson (QB), Tyler Lockett (WR)

GB: Aaron Rodgers (QB), Aaron Jones (RB)

Kansas City at Las Vegas, Sunday 8:20 PM, EST

KC: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Tyreek Hill (WR)

LVR: Derek Carr (QB), Kenyan Drake (RB)

LA Rams at San Francisco, Monday 8:15 PM, EST

LAR: Matthew Stafford (QB), Darrell Henderson (RB)

SF: Deebo Samuel (WR), George Kittle (TE)

Bottom Line

Whether you are the top team in your league or that team that is often struggling to put up wins each week in fantasy football, any team can win and any team can be defeated each week.

There is nothing better than seeing the top team, the team that always wins, the team that has won multiple championships take an unexpected loss from a team no one thought had a chance to be victorious.

Maybe that will happen in your fantasy league this week and maybe it will happen when the Lions visit the Steelers in their matchup on the gridiron too.