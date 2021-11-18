Lions Wire fantasy football weekly: 2021 Week 11 preview
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The focus is always to win in fantasy football. We all know that you are going to take some losses at times too, but have you ever experienced that fantasy football matchup which goes down to the final play and then it ends in a tie?
Lions at Browns fantasy focus
The Detroit Lions played very hard last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but when the game clock expired in overtime and the battle ended the scoreboard reflected a tied score for both teams. The Lions don’t have the same hope that a fantasy football player might have where that tie could be broken days later due to a minor statistical correction or adjustment. The Lions didn’t win, they didn’t lose, they tied.
As odd as that feeling is to tie, they have to rebound against a beat-up Cleveland Browns team this week. D’Andre Swift was a fantasy football monster last week with 130 rushing yards. He will be needed again facing a tough Browns defense.
The fantasy issue continues to be the passing game for the Lions. T.J. Hockenson put up a goose egg in every receiving category on Sunday and only got one target his way during the entire game plus overtime. He has to find a way to be more dynamic and impactful across the board.
The big question marks on this game in regards to injuries lie with the Browns. Baker Mayfield (QB), Nick Chubb (RB), Kareem Hunt (RB), and Jarvis Landry (WR) are all dealing with injuries or COVID and their participation or lack thereof could have a tremendous impact on this game.
Two teams that are often laughed at by the rest of the NFL face off this week in Cleveland. Based on the injuries and uncertainties, put most of your fantasy players on the bench in this one and avoid this matchup as much as you can.
Start
Tom Brady vs Giants
Najee Harris at Chargers
CeeDee Lamb at Chiefs
George Kittle at Jaguars
Sit
Justin Fields vs Ravens
Antonio Gibson at Panthers
Chris Godwin vs Giants
Dallas Goedert vs Saints
Top 3 projected players by position
Quarterbacks
Lamar Jackson at Bears
Josh Allen vs Colts
Patrick Mahomes vs Cowboys
Running Backs
Christian McCaffrey vs Washington
Najee Harris at Chargers
Dalvin Cook vs Packers
Wide Receivers
Davante Adams at Vikings
Tyreek Hill vs Cowboys
Deebo Samuel at Jaguars
Tight Ends
Travis Kelce vs Cowboys
Darren Waller vs Bengals
Mark Andrews at Bears
Team Defenses
Dolphins at Jets
Ravens at Bears
Titans vs Texans
Kickers
Greg Joseph vs Packers
Nick Folk at Falcons
Tyler Bass vs Colts
Waiver wire options
Cam Newton (QB Panthers)
Taysom Hill (QB Saints)
Ronald Jones (RB Buccaneers)
Adrian Peterson (RB Titans)
Josh Reynolds (WR Lions)
Elijah Moore (WR Jets)
Darren Fells (TE Buccaneers)
Hayden Hurst (TE Falcons)
Intriguing games and players in Week 11
(Week 11 Bye Weeks: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams)
New England at Atlanta, Thursday 8:20 PM, EST
NE: Mac Jones (QB), Brandon Bolden (RB)
ATL: Kyle Pitts (TE), Russel Gage (WR)
Indianapolis at Buffalo, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST
IND: Michael Pittman (WR), Nyheim Hines (RB)
BUF: Josh Allen (QB), Zach Moss (RB)
Detroit at Cleveland, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST
DET: T.J. Hockenson (TE), Kalif Raymond (WR)
CLE: D’Ernest Johnson (RB), Austin Hooper (TE)
Green Bay at Minnesota, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST
GB: Aaron Rodgers (QB), A.J. Dillon (RB)
MIN: Kirk Cousins (QB), Dalvin Cook (RB)
Cincinnati at Las Vegas, Sunday 4:05 PM, EST
CIN: Joe Burrow (QB), Tyler Boyd (WR)
LVR: Derek Carr (QB), Darren Waller (TE)
Dallas at Kansas City, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST
DAL: Tony Pollard (RB), Michael Gallup (WR)
KC: Travis Kelce (TE), Mecole Hardman (WR)
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, Sunday 8:20 PM, EST
PIT: Dionte Johnson (WR), Najee Harris (RB)
LAC: Justin Herbert (QB), Keenan Allen (WR)
NY Giants at Tampa Bay, Monday 8:15 PM, EST
NYG: Saquon Barkley (RB), Kenny Golladay (WR)
TB: Tom Brady (QB), Chris Godwin (WR)
Bottom Line
Most trade deadlines in fantasy leagues have passed, so you have who you have as your main players on your route to a fantasy football championship. You still need to work that waiver wire until the final week though to improve depth and manage the substantial amount of injuries that happen each and every week.
Patrick Mahomes (QB Chiefs), Christian McCaffrey (RB Panthers), and Saquon Barkley (RB Giants) will all be back on the field this week after rebounding from subpar play or injury. Watching the elite players play the game they love is alway fun aspect to enjoy when it comes to fantasy football.
Oh yeah, and one more thing.
Every true competition should have a winner and a loser. We can’t have a tie at the end. It doesn’t seem right and it doesn’t feel right. That seems like something more suited for European Futbol and not the NFL Football that we all love. It is never something to be happy about when you get a tie in a crucial fantasy football matchup in your league, but the Lions will take it though based on how their season has gone and all things considered.