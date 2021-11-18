Lions Wire fantasy football weekly: 2021 Week 11 preview

The focus is always to win in fantasy football. We all know that you are going to take some losses at times too, but have you ever experienced that fantasy football matchup which goes down to the final play and then it ends in a tie?

Lions at Browns fantasy focus

The Detroit Lions played very hard last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but when the game clock expired in overtime and the battle ended the scoreboard reflected a tied score for both teams. The Lions don’t have the same hope that a fantasy football player might have where that tie could be broken days later due to a minor statistical correction or adjustment. The Lions didn’t win, they didn’t lose, they tied.

As odd as that feeling is to tie, they have to rebound against a beat-up Cleveland Browns team this week. D’Andre Swift was a fantasy football monster last week with 130 rushing yards. He will be needed again facing a tough Browns defense.

The fantasy issue continues to be the passing game for the Lions. T.J. Hockenson put up a goose egg in every receiving category on Sunday and only got one target his way during the entire game plus overtime. He has to find a way to be more dynamic and impactful across the board.

The big question marks on this game in regards to injuries lie with the Browns. Baker Mayfield (QB), Nick Chubb (RB), Kareem Hunt (RB), and Jarvis Landry (WR) are all dealing with injuries or COVID and their participation or lack thereof could have a tremendous impact on this game.

Two teams that are often laughed at by the rest of the NFL face off this week in Cleveland. Based on the injuries and uncertainties, put most of your fantasy players on the bench in this one and avoid this matchup as much as you can.

Start

Tom Brady vs Giants

Najee Harris at Chargers

CeeDee Lamb at Chiefs

George Kittle at Jaguars

Sit

Justin Fields vs Ravens

Antonio Gibson at Panthers

Chris Godwin vs Giants

Dallas Goedert vs Saints

Top 3 projected players by position

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson at Bears

Josh Allen vs Colts

Patrick Mahomes vs Cowboys

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey vs Washington

Najee Harris at Chargers

Dalvin Cook vs Packers

Wide Receivers

Davante Adams at Vikings

Tyreek Hill vs Cowboys

Deebo Samuel at Jaguars

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce vs Cowboys

Darren Waller vs Bengals

Mark Andrews at Bears

Team Defenses

Dolphins at Jets

Ravens at Bears

Titans vs Texans

Kickers

Greg Joseph vs Packers

Nick Folk at Falcons

Tyler Bass vs Colts

Waiver wire options

Cam Newton (QB Panthers)

Taysom Hill (QB Saints)

Ronald Jones (RB Buccaneers)

Adrian Peterson (RB Titans)

Josh Reynolds (WR Lions)

Elijah Moore (WR Jets)

Darren Fells (TE Buccaneers)

Hayden Hurst (TE Falcons)

Intriguing games and players in Week 11

(Week 11 Bye Weeks: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams)

New England at Atlanta, Thursday 8:20 PM, EST

NE: Mac Jones (QB), Brandon Bolden (RB)

ATL: Kyle Pitts (TE), Russel Gage (WR)

Indianapolis at Buffalo, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

IND: Michael Pittman (WR), Nyheim Hines (RB)

BUF: Josh Allen (QB), Zach Moss (RB)

Detroit at Cleveland, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

DET: T.J. Hockenson (TE), Kalif Raymond (WR)

CLE: D’Ernest Johnson (RB), Austin Hooper (TE)

Green Bay at Minnesota, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

GB: Aaron Rodgers (QB), A.J. Dillon (RB)

MIN: Kirk Cousins (QB), Dalvin Cook (RB)

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, Sunday 4:05 PM, EST

CIN: Joe Burrow (QB), Tyler Boyd (WR)

LVR: Derek Carr (QB), Darren Waller (TE)

Dallas at Kansas City, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

DAL: Tony Pollard (RB), Michael Gallup (WR)

KC: Travis Kelce (TE), Mecole Hardman (WR)

Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, Sunday 8:20 PM, EST

PIT: Dionte Johnson (WR), Najee Harris (RB)

LAC: Justin Herbert (QB), Keenan Allen (WR)

NY Giants at Tampa Bay, Monday 8:15 PM, EST

NYG: Saquon Barkley (RB), Kenny Golladay (WR)

TB: Tom Brady (QB), Chris Godwin (WR)

Bottom Line

Most trade deadlines in fantasy leagues have passed, so you have who you have as your main players on your route to a fantasy football championship. You still need to work that waiver wire until the final week though to improve depth and manage the substantial amount of injuries that happen each and every week.

Patrick Mahomes (QB Chiefs), Christian McCaffrey (RB Panthers), and Saquon Barkley (RB Giants) will all be back on the field this week after rebounding from subpar play or injury. Watching the elite players play the game they love is alway fun aspect to enjoy when it comes to fantasy football.

Oh yeah, and one more thing.

Every true competition should have a winner and a loser. We can’t have a tie at the end. It doesn’t seem right and it doesn’t feel right. That seems like something more suited for European Futbol and not the NFL Football that we all love. It is never something to be happy about when you get a tie in a crucial fantasy football matchup in your league, but the Lions will take it though based on how their season has gone and all things considered.