Lions Wire Fantasy Football Weekly: 2020 Week 12 preview
We all have a great deal to be thankful for in 2020. During this crazy year that we have all experienced, we should be thankful for family, health, and all the other blessings in our life.
We should also be thankful for the NFL moving forward with the season allowing us to enjoy a fantasy football season as it was only a few months ago that we didn’t know if we would see football at all in 2020.
Lions vs Texans fantasy focus
Thanksgiving is a very special day in the city of Detroit, but this year will feel much different than any other Thanksgiving kickoff. There won’t be a big gathering in Downtown Detroit for the Thanksgiving Day Parade, no fans will be in the stands, and families won’t gather around their tailgates just outside the stadium for turkey just before heading into the stadium.
Football will still be played at 12:30 PM on Thanksgiving Day though as always and it is still one of the best traditions in all of sports. The Detroit Lions are coming off an embarrassing loss where they were shutout by the Carolina Panthers last week. Now with Deshaun Watson (QB Texans) coming in on Thanksgiving, they will have to turn things around quickly.
The Lions have had some tough injuries to some of their top fantasy players: Kenny Golladay (Hip), D’Andre Swift (Concussion), T.J. Hockenson (Toe), and Matthew Stafford (Thumb). Some of them have played through these injuries even if their play has been hampered and others have been out. Getting Golladay and Swift back would be big for the Turkey Day extravaganza.
The Houston Texans are coming off a big win over the New England Patriots and a tremendous game by their superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson. Expect Watson and his speedy wide receivers to give the Lions issues during this early holiday game on Thursday. Will Fuller (WR Texans), Duke Johnson (RB Texans), and Brandin Cooks (WR Texans) are all good fantasy plays this week.
There is a saying, “The Lions always play good on Thanksgiving”, but recent history doesn’t necessarily prove that to be true. It has been another tough season for the Lions and their coach is firmly on the hot seat. The Lions will need Stafford, Jones Jr., Hockenson, and others to help lead them to a victory and make everyone thankful to be a Lions fan this Thanksgiving.
Start/Sit
Start
Derek Carr (QB Raiders)
Gus Edwards (RB Ravens)
Terry McLaurin (WR Washington)
Evan Engram (TE Giants)
Sit
Ryan Tannehill (QB Titans)
Kerryon Johnson (RB Lions)
Mike Evans (WR Buccaneers)
Dallas Goedert (TE Eagles)
Top 3 projected players by position
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen, Bills
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Deshaun Watson, Texans
Running Backs
Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Derrick Henry, Titans
James Robinson, Jaguars
Wide Receivers
Davante Adams, Packers
Keenan Allen, Chargers
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Tight Ends
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Darren Waller, Raiders
Hunter Henry, Chargers
Team Defenses
Dolphins
Browns
Washington
Kickers
Younghoe Koo, Falcons
Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts
Ryan Succop, Buccaneers
Waiver wire options
Taysom Hill (QB Saints)
Sam Darnold (QB Jets)
Gus Edwards (RB Ravens)
Duke Johnson (RB Texans)
Michael Pittman Jr (WR Colts)
Curtis Samuel (WR Panthers)
Jordan Akins (TE Texans)
Dalton Schultz (TE Cowboys)
Intriguing games and players in Week 12
(Week 12 Bye Weeks: None)
Houston at Detroit, Thursday 12:30 PM, EST
HOU: Will Fuller (WR), Duke Johnson (RB)
DET: Marvin Jones, Jr (WR), T.J. Hockenson (TE)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, Thursday 8:20 PM, EST
BAL: Lamar Jackson (QB), Marquise Brown (WR)
PIT: James Conner (RB), JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR)
Las Vegas at Atlanta, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST
LVR: Henry Ruggs (WR), Bryan Edwards (WR)
ATL: Matt Ryan (QB), Calvin Ridley (WR)
Arizona at New England, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST
AZ: Kyler Murray (QB), DeAndre Hopkins (WR)
NE: Cam Newton (QB), Damien Harris (RB)
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST
KC: DeMarcus Robinson (WR), Mecole Hardman (WR)
TB: Tom Brady (QB), Antonio Brown (WR)
Seattle at Philadelphia, Monday 8:15 PM, EST
SEA: D.K. Metcalf (WR), Tyler Lockett (WR)
PHI: Carson Wentz (QB), Miles Sanders (RB)
Bottom Line
Again, find reasons to be thankful during this crazy year that we have all lived through. We are very fortunate despite these very unique circumstances and we will all pull through this.
When it comes to fantasy football you should be thankful if your top draft picks have played like stars this year, if you have avoided major injuries throughout the season, and if you have a playoff spot secured.
Count your blessings if you have players like Dalvin Cook (RB Vikings), Patrick Mahomes (QB Chiefs), DeAndre Hopkins (WR Cardinals) or Derrick Henry (RB Titans).
Be grateful if you had the foresight to select players such as Stefan Diggs (WR Bills), Terry McLaurin (WR Washington), DJ Moore (WR Panthers), James Robinson (RB Jaguars), or Ronald Jones (RB Buccaneers).
Most of all though we should just be thankful we got football and fantasy football this year when the world is upside down. In all seriousness though, be thankful for all the great things we have even as we currently work our way through all of the struggles we are enduring in our country. Happy Thanksgiving!