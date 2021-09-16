Lions Wire Fantasy Football Weekly: 2021 Week 2 Preview

The biggest overreaction often comes in Week 2 of the fantasy football season. Whoever did great in those first set of games is the flavor of the week and top players that didn’t show up are now showing up unexpectedly on the trade block.

This is a great opportunity to scoop up those elite talents that are now being offered at bargain-basement prices, and it is also your chance to show patience as a fantasy general manager by holding on to your premier picks despite what they did or didn’t do in the first week of games.

Lions at Packers fantasy focus

In Week 1 the Detroit Lions couldn’t stop the San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers couldn’t muster more than a field goal all game against the new-look New Orleans Saints. Something has to give in this Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football.

T.J. Hockenson looked tremendous every time he was targeted, D’Andre Swift had an electric 43-yard touchdown on a screen pass, and Jamaal Williams also totaled over 100 all-purpose yards. These are all fantasy options that will have to play big again when they face the Packers this week.

Aaron Rodgers (QB Packers) is going to do everything in his power to explode against the Lions and quiet all his doubters. Fantasy owners of Rodgers aren’t going to R-E-L-A-X until he returns to his previous form and shows that he cares this season. Davante Adams (WR Packers) is going to fill up the stat sheet and Aaron Jones (RB Packers) always does damage against the visitors from Detroit, so put them both in your starting lineups.

This setups up to be a rebound game for the Packers and a statement game for the Lions in primetime. Can this tough Lions mentality hold off the previously explosive Packers offense? You have to tune in on Monday night to see.

Start

Josh Allen (QB Bills)

Najee Harris (RB Steelers)

Davante Adams (WR Packers)

Kyle Pitts (TE Falcons)

Sit

Derek Carr (QB Raiders)

Josh Jacobs (RB Raiders)

Robert Woods (WR Rams)

Tyler Higbee (TE Rams)

Top 3 projected players by position

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Josh Allen, Bills

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Titans

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

Davante Adams, Packers

Calvin Ridley, Falcons

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Darren Waller, Raiders

George Kittle, 49ers

Team Defenses

Saints

Browns

Washington

Kickers

Harrison Butker, Chiefs

Justin Tucker, Ravens

Matt Gay, Rams

Waiver wire options

Jameis Winston (QB Saints)

Teddy Bridgewater (QB Broncos)

Elijah Mitchell (RB 49ers)

Latavius Murray (RB Ravens)

Zach Pascal (WR Colts)

Christian Kirk (WR Cardinals)

Adam Trautman (TE Saints)

Jared Cook (TE Chargers)

Intriguing games and players in Week 2

(Week 2 Bye Weeks: None)

NY Giants at Washington, Thursday 8:20 PM, EST

NYG: Kenny Golladay (WR), Daniel Jones (QB)

WFT: Antonio Gibson (RB), Terry McLaurin (WR)

Buffalo at Miami, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

BUF: Josh Allen (QB), Stefon Diggs (WR)

MIA: Will Fuller (WR), Miles Gaskin (RB)

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

LVR: Henry Ruggs (WR), Bryan Edwards (WR)

PIT: Najee Harris (RB), Chase Claypool (WR)

Dallas at LA Chargers, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

DAL: Ezekiel Elliott (RB), CeeDee Lamb (WR)

LAC: Austin Ekeler (RB), Justin Herbert (QB)

Tennessee at Seattle, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

TEN: Derrick Henry (RB), Julio Jones (WR)

SEA: D.K. Metcalf (WR), Gerald Everett (TE)

Kansas City at Baltimore, Sunday 8:20 PM, EST

KC: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB), Mecole Hardman (WR)

BAL: Lamar Jackson (QB), Mark Andrews (TE)

Detroit at Green Bay, Monday 8:15 PM, EST

DET: Jared Goff (QB), T.J. Hockenson (TE)

GB: Aaron Rodgers (QB), Aaron Jones (RB)

Bottom Line

It is only Week 2. Way too early to jump to conclusions about your fantasy team or your favorite NFL team. Let the season play out a bit and watch the cream rise to the top.

Was your fantasy team behind by a ton like the Lions in your last matchup, did you make a furious comeback to only fall just short, or did you pull out a thrilling victory? Whatever the outcome it has no bearing on Week 2, so put in your best fantasy lineup and see what happens when the smoke clears in another exciting fantasy football week where anything can happen.