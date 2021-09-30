Lions Wire fantasy football weekly: 2021 Week 4 preview

As the fantasy football season progresses the depth of your roster is key as injuries pile up. Bye weeks will be here before you know it too. Don’t hesitate to look ahead at a player’s schedule to be ahead of the game before his bye week hits you.

Future opponents are also vital. If you look two or three weeks ahead on some of your fringe starters, that might tell you whether it is best to keep them on your roster or make a move before they have a difficult stretch of opponents to play.

The idea is to be ahead of the trends and prevent your team from being derailed by things such as injuries, bye weeks, or multiple tough opponents ahead. Don’t be the fantasy owner that fails to prepare and therefore prepares to fail.

Lions at Bears fantasy focus

Speaking of preparation, the Detroit Lions will have to prepare for numerous quarterback combinations this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Could all three quarterbacks play? No, that couldn’t happen or could it?

Justin Fields, the Bears dynamic rookie quarterback, had a very rough outing last week to say the least. Chicago couldn’t wait to see Fields. but after only one week, they did not like what they saw. Andy Dalton is the veteran and appears he might be healthy enough to start again if head coach Matt Nagy turns it back over to him. Nick Foles has also been said to be a possible option this week.

The Lions have been making nice progress with some of their fantasy football stars such as D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson, but teams are also starting to focus on them. Will they be able to get production from others to free up the top players to shine?

Lots of questions in this matchup and not many answers right now. Both teams will prepare and do what they feel gives them the best chance to win. If Fields (QB Bears) is the starting quarterback, look for him to have a bounce-back performance and feel confident playing David Montgomery (RB Bears) and Allen Robinson (WR Bears). The spotlight for the Lions will be on Jared Goff and can he get it done with his lackluster fantasy worthy wide receivers.

Start

Joe Burrow (QB Bengals)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB Chiefs)

Odell Beckham Jr (WR Browns)

Dallas Goedert (TE Eagles)

Sit

Derek Carr (QB Raiders)

Tony Pollard (RB Cowboys)

Sammy Watkins (WR Ravens)

Dawson Knox (TE Bills)

Top 3 projected players by position

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Bills

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Titans

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Joe Mixon, Bengals

Wide Receivers

Davante Adams, Packers

Cooper Kupp, Rams

D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Darren Waller, Raiders

George Kittle, 49ers

Team Defenses

Bills

Bengals

Saints

Kickers

Brandon McManus, Broncos

Matt Gay, Rams

Greg Joseph, Vikings

Waiver wire options

Jacoby Brissett (QB Dolphins)

Taysom Hill (QB Saints)

Chuba Hubbard (RB Panthers)

Rhamondre Stevenson (RB Patriots)

Elijah Moore (WR Jets)

Jakobi Meyers (WR Patriots)

Pat Freiermuth (TE Steelers)

Tyler Conklin (TE Vikings)

Intriguing games and players in Week 3

(Week 4 Bye Weeks: None)

Jaguars at Bengals, Thursday 8:20 PM, EST

JAX: Trevor Lawrence (QB), Marvin Jones Jr (WR)

CIN: Joe Mixon (RB), Joe Burrow (QB)

Lions at Bears, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

DET: D’Andre Swift (RB), Quintez Cephus (WR)

CHI: David Montgomery (RB), Justin Fields (QB)

Panthers at Cowboys, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

CAR: Terrace Marshall (WR), Sam Darnold (QB)

DAL: Dak Prescott (QB), CeeDee Lamb (WR)

Browns at Vikings, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

CLE: Kareem Hunt (RB), Nick Chubb (RB)

MIN: Alexander Mattison (RB), Justin Jefferson (WR)

Cardinals at Rams, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

AZ: Chase Edmonds (RB), Christian Kirk (WR)

LAR: Matthew Stafford (QB), Robert Woods (WR)

Seahawks at 49ers, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

SEA: Russell Wilson (QB), D.K. Metcalf (WR)

SF: Brandon Aiyuk (WR), Deebo Samuel (WR)

Steelers at Packers, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

PIT: Ben Roethlisberger (QB), Chase Claypool (WR)

GB: A.J. Dillon (RB), Marquez Valdez-Scantling (WR)

Buccaneers at Patriots, Sunday 8:20 PM, EST

TB: Tom Brady (QB), Rob Gronkowski (TE)

NE: Mac Jones (QB), Damien Harris (RB)

Raiders at Chargers, Monday 8:15 PM, EST

LVR: Derek Carr (QB), Henry Ruggs (WR)

LAC: Austin Ekeler (RB), Keenan Allen (WR)

Bottom Line

NFL teams often view their seasons in quarters. After this week the first quarter will basically be complete and fantasy owners can do the same. This is when you honestly look at your team and start to determine what you have and also what you don’t have.

It is a perfect time to seek out trade options and make some aggressive moves if your team needs it. If you are winning, protect yourself against injuries and look ahead at those bye weeks. It’s a marathon and not a sprint more than ever in the NFL and in fantasy football in the biggest season of all-time here in 2021.