Lions Wire and Detroit Lions Podcast interview with Dean Blandino on the Clete Blakeman controversy

The Clete Blakeman controversy never should happen. Every Detroit Lions fan knows that already, but it was nice to hear it from the man who used to make sure the NFL avoided such blunders.

Former NFL VP of Officiating Dean Blandino agreed that assigning Blakeman to officiate Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Green Bay Packers was a terrible lapse of judgment and oversight by the NFL. Blandino discussed that issue and several other officiating topics in an interview with the Detroit Lions Podcast, co-hosted by Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon. Tony Ortiz of 97.1 The Ticket also joined in on the action.

Blandino said that when he was in charge, he would personally look over the officiating assignments each week to make sure there was no chance for fans to cry foul. He notes how poorly Blakeman handled the Week 6 meeting between the Lions and Packers last year, a game rife with lopsided calls in the Packers’ favor.

Citing logistical concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blandino does note the NFL probably can’t avoid some situations like this one. He also talks about the “eye in the sky” review concept he helped implement with the XFL and why it’s time for the NFL to have it, too.

Risdon, Ortiz and co-host Chris also break down the Packers game, matchups to watch and final injury report.

The show is available for download from all podcast providers, as well as a video version on YouTube: