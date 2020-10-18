Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift had the best game of his young career today, and Detroit will head home from Jacksonville with an easy win.

The Lions’ 34-16 victory saw Swift carry 14 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Kenny Golladay also had a strong game, with four catches for 105 yards.

The Jaguars tried to establish something on the ground but couldn’t do much, with their rookie running back finishing with just 29 yards on 12 carries. Gardner Minshew threw for 243 yards for Jacksonville’s offense.

The win improves the Lions’ record to 2-3 and may have saved coach Matt Patricia’s job, as he was on the hot seat and a loss to a bad team like the Jaguars could have been the final straw. The Jaguars drop to 1-5, and they’re officially playing for draft position.

Lions win easily in Jacksonville originally appeared on Pro Football Talk