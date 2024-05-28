The Lions were the only NFL defense to prevent this offensive accomplishment in 2023

The Detroit Lions weren’t notable for a lot of positive defensive accomplishments in the 2023 season. However, there is one specific realm where Aaron Glenn’s defensive unit did something better than any other team last season.

The Lions defense was the only one to prevent opposing offenses from throwing a single touchdown pass to a running back. Six other teams allowed only one TD reception to an opposing running back, but the Lions kept the slate clean in the regular season, according to data from SIS.

Overall, the Lions did a very good job of defending the pass to running backs. Only the New York Giants allowed fewer receptions to RBs (58) than Detroit’s defense (59), and teams didn’t throw to the running backs all that often either; the 86 targeted passes to RBs by opposing offenses tied for 29th.

There are obviously some contextual circumstances at play. The Lions outside cornerbacks were largely inadequate in deeper coverage, and the safeties provided little added help. Quarterbacks also ran well against the Lions, gaining 360 rushing yards, the sixth-highest against any defense. A strong pressure rate from the Lions pass rush also forced opposing offenses to keep a running back in pass protection, too.

Detroit’s defense was also outstanding in the red zone, where most RB touchdown receptions spawn; the Lions held opponents to the third-lowest red zone TD percentage in the league in 2023, which creates something of a chicken/egg discussion in terms of RB receiving success.

But there is no doubt the Lions covered RBs well, most notably DB Brian Branch and LB Alex Anzalone as well as a strong late-season surge from S Ifeatu Melifonwu in that area.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire