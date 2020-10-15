Lions’ Week 7 foe Atlanta Falcons shut down facilities due to COVID-19 outbreak

In a move that could have a significant ripple impact on the Detroit Lions, the Atlanta Falcons have shut down their team facilities and canceled practices due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported “at least four” positive tests amongst Falcons players on Thursday morning and that the team’s training facility was immediately shuttered.

The Falcons play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. The Lions are scheduled to play in Atlanta in Week 7, just 10 days away from this outbreak.

In other recent outbreak situations, the NFL has been able to shuffle the schedules around to accommodate the infected teams. But with the Lions already having their bye week, there is a lot less flexibility if the Falcons are forced to alter their schedule.

