Lions Week 2 Wednesday injury report: Jeff Okudah returns to practice in full

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions held first practice of Week 2, as they prepare to travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

The Lions still have several players listed on the injury report this week, with the majority of them coming at the cornerback position, including Justin Coleman, Desmond Trufant, Daryl Roberts, and Jeff Okudah all at different stages of their recovery process.

Injured reserve

CB Justin Coleman

Coleman was placed in IR on Tuesday, and the Lions signed corner Chris Jones — who was with the team during the 2018 training camp — off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, and he filled the open spot on the active roster.

No practice on Wednesday

WR Kenny Golladay, hamstring

TE Hunter Bryant, hamstring

RT Hal Vaitai, foot

CB Desmond Trufant, hamstring

CB Darryl Roberts, calf

Golladay, Bryant, and Vaitai all missed last week so starting off the week in this group is not a great sign, but the fact that they were not placed on injured reserve to start the year is a good sign they may be further along than this practice indicates.

Despite not practicing today, Trufant’s injury isn’t expected to be longterm and it’s possible he could even be ready for this weekend’s game. Expect the Lions to take it very slowly with him this week in hopes of getting him ready.

Roberts’ injury was downplayed by coach Matt Patricia in his morning press conference, but this is another soft tissue injury here, so expect them not to push him.

Limited participants

FB Jason Cabinda, ankle

DT Nick Williams, shoulder

S C.J. Moore, hamstring

Cabinda and Williams are new additions to the report this week and their participation levels will have to be monitored to determine their availability. The fact that they could put in limited practice with soft tissue injuries is encouraging.

Moore was previously injured and unable to play last week, so a step up here could be a positive sign towards his return.

Full Participants

CB Jeff Okudah, hamstring

Okudah returning to full practice is very good news, considering the injures at the position. If Okudah’s health stays on track and he is able to play, the Lions should have two corners they can comfortably start — Amani Oruwariye being the other — and another two — in Trufant and Roberts — that they hope can recover in time to round out the group.