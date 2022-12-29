Lions Week 17 injury update: Kerby Joseph, Josh Reynolds return to action

There were some positive developments on the Detroit Lions injury front on Thursday as the team prepares to host the Chicago Bears in Week 17.

Three of the six players who sat out Wednesday’s practice returned to action in a limited capacity. Most notable amongst that group is starting safety Kerby Joseph, who was idled with a back problem to start the work week.

Reserve offensive lineman Logan Stenberg (illness) and special teams LB Josh Woods (biceps) were also back on Thursday as limited participants.

Three players remained out:

OL Kayode Awosika (ankle)

S DeShon Elliott (shoulder)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

Ragnow normally takes the first two days of practice off each week, so his absence is nothing unexpected. Elliott remains day-to-day per head coach Dan Campbell, but it’s not looking great for the team’s top run-defending safety to play against the Bears.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds missed Wednesday’s session with an illness, but he was back as a full participant on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire