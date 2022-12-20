Lions Week 16 injury update: 4 miss 1st practice

With the Detroit Lions playing on Saturday in Week 16 instead of the usual Sunday ticket, the practice schedule gets accelerated. Normally Tuesday’s are player days off, but this week Tuesday served as the normal Wednesday.

As such, we got our first Lions practice participation and injury report. The Lions only held a walkthrough, so the participation is based on estimates from the training staff.

Four players sat out. Center Frank Ragnow missed practice with his ongoing foot injury. It’s not unusual for Ragnow to sit out one practice.

Safety DeShon Elliott was sidelined with his shoulder injury. Before the session, head coach Dan Campbell indicated he did not expect Elliott to be ready to play against the Panthers on Saturday. Elliott left the win over the Jets after injuring the shoulder.

Reserve OL Kayode Awosika (ankle) and FB Jason Cabinda (illness) also sat out on Tuesday.

Three other players were listed as limited:

LT Taylor Decker (elbow)

RG Evan Brown (ankle)

LB Derrick Barnes (knee)

The Lions practice again on Wednesday.

