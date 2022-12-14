Lions Week 15 injury report starts with 2 players sitting out

Week 15 preparations began for the Detroit Lions with a walkthrough instead of a heavy practice. Coach Dan Campbell led the team through more of an installation and concept refresher.

As such, practice participation was estimated by the Lions. Two players, OL Kayode Awosika and LB Derrick Barnes, were listed as out. Both players missed all of last week as well. Awosika has an ankle injury and Barnes is dealing with a knee.

Six other Lions were listed as limited:

OL Evan Brown (ankle)

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle)

LT Taylor Decker (ankle)

CB Will Harris (hip)

S C.J. Moore (shoulder)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

The Lions have practices on Thursday and Friday before heading to New York to face the Jets.

