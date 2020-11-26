Lions’ Week 12 Rookie report: John Penisini emerges as a starter

The rookies of the Detroit Lions should be feeling thankful as they prepare to play in their first prime time game of their professional careers.

Today, the Lions will face the Houston Texans for the team’s annual Thanksgiving Day game, hoping to bounce back from their shutout loss last Sunday.

Here’s what to expect from the rookies this week:

CB Jeff Okudah

The Lions’ first-round pick was ruled out due to a shoulder injury that he suffered from a brutal hit in last week’s matchup against the Panthers.

RB D’Andre Swift

Swift, who has been in concussion protocol for over a week, is questionable to play in this game. The rookie running back returned to practice earlier this week but has had a limited workload as part of the league’s protocols.

It’s still unclear if he will play on Thanksgiving Day.

OL Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg

Jackson will be active despite finding himself on the injury report earlier this week — he does not carry an injury designation into this game.

The rookie offensive lineman has been a bright spot as Detroit’s starting left guard this season, and will continue to play in that role. Houston’s defense has amassed 21 sacks so far this season, albeit most have not come from defensive linemen. Still, Jackson and the rest of the line will have their work cut out for them this Thanksgiving.

As for the other rookie guard, don’t expect too much. Logan Stenberg has been inactive for most of the season, even when Detroit was faced with multiple injuries along the offensive line. Despite Halapoulivaati Vaitai moving to injured reserve a few days ago, Stenberg will still be the last offensive lineman to be called to the field for the Thanksgiving Day matchup.

Due to the number of players already ruled out, Stenberg will likely be active as the eight offensive lineman for the game, but don’t expect much from the fourth-round pick.

WR Quintez Cephus

Cephus could be primed for a bigger role as the Lions face a slew of injuries to the wide receiver position — both Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola will be out again this week.

The rookie will backup Marvin Jones and Marvin Hall on the outside and serve as Detroit’s fourth or fifth option at receiver, depending on how the team plans to use veteran Mohammed Sanu.

Cephus had just one reception for nine yards last week while staying on the field for 30-percent of offensive snaps. His snap count should stay about the same against the Texans, and hopefully his production will be better.

DL John Penisini

Penisini has quietly been Detroit’s best interior defensive lineman throughout the 2020 season. After rising up the depth chart and seeing his snap counts increase from week to week, the rookie earned his first career sack against Carolina last Sunday and should get the start today.

The big-bodied lineman was originally thought to just be a backup nose tackle behind Danny Shelton but has proved to be more versatile and capable of a bigger role on the defense. His athleticism shined on his sack on Carolina’s P.J. Walker, where he chased down the speedy quarterback despite weighing over 100 pounds more than him.

Expect a solid game from Penisini against Houston.